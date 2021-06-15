The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Masquerade

It seems as though The Flash is going to focus on character-driven episodes, instead of plot-driven ones, for the foreseeable future.

After gaining Cisco's job, Chester was immediately put to the test when Cecile was possessed by a golden mask on The Flash Season 7 Episode 13.

And Cecile was forced to face her past, something she has tried very hard to forget.

Cecile and Chester were the focal points of "Masquerade," and the message of the hour was simple. It was all in the title.

The writers cleverly used the motif of masks to drive home their point. Cecile was both literally and figuratively wearing a mask during the episode.

Cecile: When I finally checked out, I was so ashamed and afraid that all of that darkness was going to catch up to me again. And so I...I told myself, "Toughen up. Toughen up. That's it. Smile. And you pretend like this never happened." And that is exactly what I did.

Barry: You hid all of that pain, but it never went away.

We learned that she had previously been admitted to a mental hospital after she suffered a breakdown in reaction to her mother's death.

This is something that she hid from those closest to her and tried to hide from herself ever since she stepped foot outside of that hospital.

It's a heartbreaking reveal, to say the least, especially since Cecile is one of the brightest, most positive characters on the show. But that goes to show you that even the people you least expect have demons.

Cecile is a character who has often been overlooked on the show, so it was great to see her get more screen time and to find out more about her past.

This storyline about Cecile being ashamed of her mental health struggles, even though she has nothing to be ashamed of, makes her more relatable. It definitely cemented her place in all of our hearts.

This reveal not only strengthened her character but also reinforced her relationships with those she is closest to.

Plus, we would never say no to a heartfelt scene between Joe and Cecile because they are probably the most underrated couple on the show. I mean, does anyone else keep on forgetting they have a daughter?

But as nice as it was to see Cecile being brought into the spotlight, were you also disappointed that we didn't actually see Psycho Pirate?

We thought that Roger Hayden would grace our screens but, instead, the golden mask was the villain here.

As mentioned above, the mask being used to drive home the point that masks hide wounds instead of heal them was very effective. However, it would have been nice to see a real person behind the mask.

As far as we know, Psycho Pirate's mask has served its purpose on this show, and it won't circle back around anytime soon.

If that's the case, then "Masquerade" appears to be a pointless installment into The Flash Season 7.

The sentiment was there on this episode, but it's hard to ignore the fact that this individual story doesn't seem to contribute to the new Graphic Novel.

Ever since the end of the Forces storyline, AKA Graphic Novel Number Three, there hasn't been any longstanding threat to Team Flash.

So, as of right now, the show feels as if it is at a standstill.

These character-driven episodes are filler through and through, and we are holding our breath until the actual story of the back half of The Flash Season 7 is introduced.

And if the preview for The Flash Season 7 Episode 14 is any indication, it doesn't seem as if that is going to happen any time soon. It makes you wonder if they're going to have time to tell the story they want to tell.

But before The Flash gets to the real villain of this set of episodes, the writers are taking their time to develop their newer characters after losing one of their original ones.

Cecile was not the only person to have their time in the sun during this hour. Chester's insecurities about "replacing" Cisco were also highlighted.

I am a huge advocate for Chester being a mainstay on Team Flash, so I was happy to see him struggle with that very job. If you don't make mistakes every once and a while, then are you really an employee at S.T.A.R. Labs?

He's still learning the ins and outs of the job and trying to figure out his place among the rest of the team. Because of this, it wasn't outrightly his fault that the golden mask was able to easily fool him.

Chester is the newbie, and that is why he was targeted. It could have happened to anyone, and it was heartwarming to see Iris and Barry reaffirm this notion to make Chester feel better.

Chester is such a fun addition to the team, and he's already proven that he can hold his own in scenes with the main characters.

But Chester doesn't know the rest of them well enough yet to be perfectly comfortable in his position. He is not Cisco, nor will he ever be Cisco.

Caitlin: I just said it's different. That's not necessarily a bad thing. And, look, STAR Labs is your lab, and we want you to feel at home here, too.

He is going to have to learn exactly what his place is at S.T.A.R. Labs by forming familial bonds with Barry, Iris, Caitlin, and the rest of the crew.

That will take time, of course, but there's no doubt that he'll be able to figure it all out.

What did you think, The Flash Fanatics?

Did you enjoy the Cecile-centric hour? Do you like Chester being an important member of Team Flash? Are you happy that Sue is back? Do you desperately want to get to the new villain of this Graphic Novel?

And how hilarious was the scene where Chester caught Barry and Iris doing you-know-what?

