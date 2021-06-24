The Walking Dead Final Season: AMC Shares Titles for First Eight Episodes!

AMC's 11 weeks of reveals surrounding The Walking Dead's final season continued today with some intel on the last-ever episodes.

The cabler dropped episode titles for the first eight episodes, which are set to premiere Sunday, August 22.

Below, we've rounded up the episode titles:

1101 - Acheron: Part I

1102 - Acheron: Part II

1103 - Hunted

1104 - Rendition

1105 - Out of the Ashes

1106 - On the Inside

1107 - Promises Broken

1108 - For Blood

Additionally, the cabler has dropped plot details for the two-part premiere.

Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission.

What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria.

If they don't, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it.

Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues.

The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria.

Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

"Acheron: Part II"

The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car.

Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish.

All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind.

The motto now is We Keep Going.

With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train.

Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

