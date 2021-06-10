Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Creator Rallies Fan Base to Find New Home After NBC Cancellation

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist may be canceled, but it's not dead yet.

Series creator Austin Winsberg still has hope the series will get a pickup elsewhere, and has advised fans to assemble to find a new home.

“Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” he tweeted on Wednesday after the sad news broke.

“There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need.”

He continued: “I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better."

"Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love,” he said.

He also tagged the cast members Jane Levy, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Sklyar Astin, Mary Steenburgen, and more to participate in the social media campaign.

Astin reacted to the news on Twitter.

“What am I supposed to do with this power now?” he said, clearly in reference to the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 finale.

Levy, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as lead character earlier this year, said the following:

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support these last two years. This show means so much to me."

The cancellation took fans by surprise, largely because there were rumblings that it could be moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock for an eight-part third season.

As has been the case since the debut, the series has not been a hit in traditional ratings, but it has a strong digital footprint, meaning that it could thrive if moved exclusively to streaming.

Lionsgate TV is shopping the series to other outlets, and there is reportedly interest from third parties, but it will all come down to whether a deal can be struck.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think the show should be saved?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.