Good Witch Cast Responds to Sudden Cancellation

We're still trying to wrap our heads around the decision to end Hallmark's fantastic Good Witch.

The news took us by surprise on Friday, but now that we know no additional movies are planned, it makes it all the more difficult.

In the aftermath of the news, stars took to social media to pay their respects to the series, which will wrap for good July 25.

“I am so grateful for 7 seasons… and 13 years (of movies) of being a part of Good Witch, working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family,” Catherine Bell said on Instagram.

“Cassie Nightingale… a woman who is always positive, inspiring, and uplifting,” she added of her iconic character.

“Someone who brings out the best in everyone she meets makes life better for everyone around, and always sees the glass half FULL. She has inspired me to be a better person, to be kinder, gentler, more loving, and accepting."

"I know that many of you have felt the same 🥰 I feel so fortunate. I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing characters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened.”

"It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special," James Denton said in a statement to Deadline.

"The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around."

"The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet," the actor added.

“Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development.

“We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series."

"We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

