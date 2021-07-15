NBC Fall Premiere Dates Reveals Shock Cancellation of Law & Order Spinoff

NBC is the fourth broadcast-TV network to firm up its premiere plans for later this year.

On Thursday, the network revealed the news.

First up is The Voice, which will feature the arrival of Ariana Grande as a coach, which is set for Monday, September 20.

Leading out of the reality series is Ordinary Joe, a James Wolk-led drama that nabbed a formal pickup earlier this year.

New Amsterdam, which launched later than usual the previous season, will return Tuesday, September 21.

Nice, right?

Fellow Tuesday drama, This Is Us, has been banished to midseason for its last-ever season.

Wednesday, September 22, marks the return of the network's hit brand #OneChicago, with all three Chicago-set shows making their comebacks.

Thursday, September 23, will bring back Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The former begins with a two-hour opener.

The previously planned fall drama, Law & Order: For the Defense, has been scrapped, and The Blacklist will step in to fill the void beginning October 21.

News of the cancellation is surprising, especially because the show was a part of the fall schedule.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the kibosh was a mutual decision between Dick Wolf and NBC after the show failed to come together in the way they expected.

The good news is that more series set in the Law & Order universe are in the works, but fans will need to wait a bit longer.

High-concept drama La Brea will then debut Tuesday, September 28, in the 9/8c slot Sandwiched between The Voice and New Amsterdam.

Not a bad night to launch a new show, and The Voice should give it some mileage.

Have a look below at the full list of premiere dates.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

8 pm The Voice

10 pm ORDINARY JOE (series premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8 pm Law & Order: SVU (2-hour premiere, special time)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

9 pm Dateline

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9 pm LA BREA (series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

8 pm Law & Order: SVU (special time)

9 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime (two episodes)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

8 pm The Blacklist

The network is holding America's Got Talent: Extreme, AMERICAN AUTO, AMERICAN SONG CONTEST, GRAND CREW, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, THE THING ABOUT PAM, This Is Us, Transplant, and Young Rock for midseason.

