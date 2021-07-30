Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 6 Review: My Druthers

If someone had to die, I didn't think it would be Ward.

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 6 marked the end of the line for Charles Esten's controversial villain, and it was the perfect send-off.

A part of Ward knew the net was closing in and that he had to take hard and swift action.

What better way to go out than revealing your part in a sling of crimes and blowing yourself up in your yacht. It was a cowardly way to go, but it perfectly fits with the character.

Ward has always been about optics. He wants to know how his family is perceived, and going out the way he did will probably stop certain people from making fun of his family.

He claimed responsibility for everything, making me wonder whether he planned to kill himself the moment the net started closing in.

Does he feel like his son deserves another chance? Perhaps, but when you consider how many times he's attempted to kill his sister, I think not.

Ward had quite the plan to save his son, but what changed? Did he know Rafe was in custody when the boat blew up?

This being Outer Banks, I wouldn't rule out a return for Ward down the line. The show has had various moments that made me question whether they would happen in real life, and bringing Ward back would be par for the course.

I liked the emotional dilemma for Sarah as she watched the boat explode. She wanted to believe there was another way and that her dad would have a heart.

The more concerning thing is the way she looked at John B for comfort, and he was too busy happy at the fact that her father was dead.

For John B, it was a good day. The man who murdered his father and tried to frame him for murder was dead.

But John B wanted to be the person to do the killing. We knew as much after Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 2 showed him picking up the gun to take his shot.

Sarah not telling Topper she and John B got unofficially married suggests to me that she didn't want her ex-boyfriend to feel like they were sticking the knife in.

When you think about it, Topper had literally saved Sarah's life the night before, and John B only seemed concerned about Topper knowing he was the only man in her life.

Sarah will be looking for comfort in the aftermath of her father's death, and none of the Pogues will be able to give it to her.

A part of them will always feel like the Camerons are horrible people, and that's not going to change. This will likely send Sarah back into Topper's arms, and I'm not sure the show should travel that route.

The biggest compliment I can give the looming relationship woes is that they don't feel too teen drama. As much as Sarah hated her father's decisions, she was always going to feel a certain type of way if anything happened to him.

Rafe is another story. His fingerprints are on the shells on the tarmac, but if Ward admitted to the killing, will the police do their due diligence to put Rafe away?

If Rafe does get set free, he's going to go after Barry for turning on him, Sarah, and anyone else in the town, causing problems.

I can't shake the feeling that Rafe will cross paths with Limbrey, and they will both bond in their hatred for the Pogues. A team involving Limbrey, her henchmen, and Rafe is downright scary.

Limbrey is also going to be mad about handing over the audio recording for a fake key. JJ's plans have been terrible since the beginning of the series, but this got them the evidence and some time to kill.

Now that we know Limbrey is dying, there has to be a much bigger reason to look for the treasure.

Is it a dying wish that she gets her hands on it, or is there a more nefarious plan to come on the back of it?

The deep dive into Pope's family history was needed to help us understand how crucial this treasure is to everyone involved.

The initial gold will probably have been seized after Ward's world quite literally imploded, but the rest of the gold is still out there.

It appears the final episodes will be about a fight to the death between the different factions to get their hands on it.

While the episode was bursting at the seams with drama, it was nice to see John B exonerated. The poor kid thought something darker was about to happen, but the town appears to be welcoming him with open arms.

That's a start.

After so much animosity towards him, John B will finally be able to have a rest without looking over his shoulder, assuming Limbrey or Rafe don't come looking for him.

Rose had a big interest in the gold, but will she even have any money after everything likely gets seized?

This could probably throw her into the list of people seeking the truth about Denmark Tanney.

