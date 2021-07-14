Titans Season 3 Trailer: Darkness Falls in Gotham as New Villains Rise

It's been a long wait, but Titans Season 3 is in sight.

HBO Max on Wednesday unveiled the full-length trailer for the highly anticipated new batch of episodes, and, damn, it looks so worth the wait.

Bruce Wayne is ready to give up his time as Batman after a tragic loss, which could mean many things.

Bruce wants Dick to step in to become the better version of Gotham's protector, and that brings some wild revelations of its own.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at new cast members Savannah Welch as Gotham police commissioner Barbara Gordon and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) as Jonathan Crane aka Arkham Asylum inmate Scarecrow.

The returning cast is Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Koriand’r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, and Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy.

Also returning is Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove.

Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You) is another new addition to the cast as Tim Drake.

The beauty of the trailer is that it oozes darkness, setting this show well apart from many of the other superhero dramas around.

Of note, we get to see Jason in what looks to be a chilling incident. He was well away from the team at the close of Titans Season 2, and it looks like he'll be even further away on Titans Season 3.

We also get to see Donna Troy back in the land of the living, which is a good thing when you consider her lame death on the previous season.

One of the wider concerns with the series is the wide array of characters that get little screen time.

Hopefully, Titans Season 3 uses the characters in a way that doesn't feel one-sided.

Check out the full trailer and return to TV Fanatic on August 12 (premiere day!) for a full review.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.