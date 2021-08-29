DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14 Review: There Will Be Brood

We forgot how conniving and deceitful John Constantine truly is. Somehow, our hearts are still soft for him, though.

Constantine killed his softer side on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13, which meant that he reverted to his old self and his selfish ways on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14.

However, another person was eviler than Constantine and smarter, and that would be Bishop.

So much happened on "There Will Be Brood" that it is difficult to know where to start in our review. But how can we not dissect that final sequence of scenes?

Constantine used Spooner's blood to summon the Fountain of Imperium. The Fountain then took kid Spooner. Constantine injected himself with Bishop's serum, which then seemingly killed him and possibly Spooner.

All-in-all, it was a crazy last ten minutes.

Spooner: Astra, take care of me.

Astra: Always.

What we circle back to is Bishop's ability to trick Constantine, someone who has proven himself to be quite clever over the years. And Bishop took such drastic measures just to ensure that Earth got destroyed by an alien invasion.

Seriously, how could anybody not love this show?

Bishop is a straight-up egomaniac who is deluded to his own reality. And that's why we have loved him as a villain.

He was able to deceive many of the Legends to push forward his own agenda of ensuring Earth's doom. Even though Constantine was a jerk to the Legends on this episode, he was an angel compared to Bishop's evil.

Astra: You seem different.

And, when you think about it, Bishop's plan has been in motion ever since he was introduced on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3. He has been plotting Earth's demise from the start.

Now that Bishop has succeeded in destroying Earth's protector, we are finally getting what the writers have promised us for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 -- an alien invasion. Prepare for a wild finale!

Even though Constantine, and probably Spooner, are dead, it's hard to believe that their deaths will stick given DC's Legends of Tomorrow's track record.

We know that the character of Constantine will be leaving this show after this season, but Matt Ryan will be sticking around to play another character. It just doesn't make sense that death will be the way he exits.

No, John Constantine is a character destined to walk alone and be miserable. Somehow, he has to return and then walk off into the sunset, cigarette in hand and his trench coat draped over his shoulders.

Ava: So you're just going to turn your back on all of us?

The goodbyes will be difficult, especially between Constantine and Zari. But we all know that she deserves better, even though they are in love. We are prepared to get hurt once again.

And Constantine already said his goodbyes to Astra, who has become like a daughter to him. Their relationship has been so complex over the past couple of seasons, and we truly will miss their witty banter and heartfelt moments.

While Constantine's quest to get to the Fountain of Imperium was a major focal point of the hour, Spooner was the real star.

She and her powers have been tied to aliens since she was introduced on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1, but we never knew that it all tied back to the Fountain of Imperium.

Questions about her powers were not the only ones answered, though, as we also met Spooner's mother and Spooner as a child. It was enlightening to see where Spooner came from and how she became the person she is today.

It was also emotional because Spooner's story is not a happy one. Still, we appreciated it because it added depth to her character and made us like her even more than we previously did.

Lisseth Chavez was brilliant on "There Will Be Brood" as she played up a side of Spooner that we rarely see.

Spooner has always been this tough character who shoots first and asks questions later. We finally understand why she is like that after discovering that oilmen killed her mother, and then the Fountain abducted her.

Her life has been difficult, to say the least. But the moment she saw her mother, all of her walls fell, and she started leading with her heart.

That was how she got Astra to sympathize with her and how she could save her mother while also keeping the timeline intact. It's been amazing to see her growth over the course of one season.

Spooner: Please believe me. I can fix history. I can save you and little Esperanza.

Gloria: Esperanza.

We hope that Spooner didn't die in her mother's arms when the Fountain was destroyed because that would be way too tragic on a wacky show like this one.

While Constantine and Spooner's fates are up in the air thanks to the destruction of the Fountain of Imperium, Mick Rory's life might also be in danger.

Bishop, once again, proved that he was an evil man when he concocted a game for the Legends that put Mick and Kayla's eggs in jeopardy. Mick got caught up in the explosion and, fittingly, was hit by a wave of heat.

Kayla: And how did you survive?

Mick is one of the last original Legends on the Waverider, and we know that the actor that portrays him -- Dominic Purcell -- is leaving the show as a series regular, but why can't he stay forever?

At the very least, we hope that he survived the blast and will jet off into the galaxy with Kayla and their babies. Who would have ever thought this might be Mick Rory's fate when he first appeared on The Flash?

