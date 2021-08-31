New Amsterdam: Season 4 Key Art Teases Four-Letter Theme!

As the saying goes, "all you need is love."

One thing New Amsterdam manages to do is cling to the bits of hope and finds light in the darkness. It's what often separates it from its medical drama counterparts.

And New Amsterdam Season 3 finished on an upswing with Max racing to Helen's apartment like something out of a romantic comedy and kissing her senseless before closing the door.

It was a scene that rocked the fandom, especially Sharpwin 'shippers, who waited three seasons for the chemistry between the pair to boil over into sexy, romantic goodness.

And that's what we can look forward to in New Amsterdam's fourth season.

Now, we get to see Max and Helen navigate this new phase in their relationship, and it can't come at a better time.

The key art for the new season centers on our beloved lead, Max Goodwin.

He's looking at the camera head-on, and we're blessed with those soft baby blues, magnified by the equally as blue background.

He looks happy, and scrawled across his face (in more blue, such a calming color) is "Love Heals."

It's a beautiful tagline for more reasons than one. For starters, we can appreciate the potential reference to Sharwpin.

After the tragic loss of his wife, Max had a long journey of overcoming his grief -- learning to make space for it and happier things.

Max also spent a year away from Luna during the pandemic, and as he was attempting to get his footing back with fatherhood, he almost embarked in a nasty custody battle with Luna's grandparents.

Now, it seems that all the good things in Max's life are falling into place. And love is the glue that keeps everything together and makes the world go around.

But after fighting off a pandemic and other daunting things throughout New Amsterdam Season 3, there's a hopeful tone to a season devoted to love and its healing properties.

We also know that the new season will introduce new doctors.

One of them includes Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum Sandra Mae Frank as a deaf surgeon, and Chloe Freeman of The Blacklist will guest-star as a new resident that works under Bloom in the ED.

Also, The Killing's Michelle Forbes will recur this season as a fearless fixer, Dr. Veronica Fuentes, who has big plans to put this "failing" hospital back on track.

She sounds like someone who will butt heads with Max, yes?

What do you think of the key art and theme of the season? What are you most looking forward to this season? Sound off below!

New Amsterdam returns with an all-new season on September 21 at 10/9c on NBC.

