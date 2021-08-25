Ray Donovan Movie Targeting 2022 Premiere, Showtime Boss Talks Cancellation

It's been a tough year for fans of Showtime's Ray Donovan.

The beloved series was canceled after seven seasons last year, leaving fans with incomplete storylines.

Thankfully, the show will return in the form of a two-hour wrap-up, and we finally have some clarity on when it will hit the air.

Banding Together - Ray Donovan

During Showtime's turn at TCA, the network's Presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde dished the project will arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

“It’s a very difficult decision sometimes,” Levine shared about canceling the series, according to Deadline.

“In the best of cases you can plan for it, and it can be a nice gentle landing; Homeland had a beautiful finale in that regard as did Shameless, and sometimes it can’t be planned and circumstances just make the decision a little more abrupt, and sadly that was the case with Ray," he continued. 

Ray Donovan in a Suit Season 5 Episode 12

"I don’t think it was ending it after seven seasons— although some people would like it to go on forever— I think it was the abruptness of the cancellation.”

The good news for fans is that the two-hour event will bring the show to a close and that the principal cast is all locked in to appear.

Ray Donovan was a big series for Showtime in its prime, but the interest waned as the years went by, but the lack of wrap-up initially came as a surprise.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” Levine said in a statement when the movie was announced.

Ray Has a Gun - Ray Donovan Season 5 Episode 10

"And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

What are your thoughts on the return?

Do you want this to lead to more projects?

Hit the comments below.

