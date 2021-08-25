The Flash Joins Forces With Batwoman, Mia Queen, & More Arrowverse Favorites During 5-Part Event

The Flash's five-episode fall run will feature a wealth of fan-favorites from across the Arrowverse.

The Flash Season 8 is set to launch with the five-part "Armageddon," which will is set to be one of the biggest stories ever told on the series.

TV Line is reporting that Javicial Leslie will be stopping by as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.

On top of that, Tom Cavanagh will be back as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, while Neal McDonough will be stepping back into the villainous role of Damien Darhk.

The good news about this casting is that it is bringing back characters from Black Lightning and Arrow, which have both already wrapped up their runs for good.

McNamara was set to lead a Green Arrow & the Canaries spinoff, which would have picked up several years after the end of Arrow.

She was set to star opposite Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy on the project, but The CW opted to scrap the series in favor of Superman & Lois and other superhero shows.

The official logline teases a new threat rising that forces the team to turn to some familiar faces to save everyone.

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world."

"But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

Flash EP Eric Wallace said the project will feature “some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever.

“There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes."

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace continued.

“It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

There has been much debate about whether the upcoming season of The Flash will wrap the show up for good.

Time will tell!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.