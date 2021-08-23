William Petersen, CSI Star, Hospitalized Due to Exhaustion on Set of CBS Drama

William Petersen fell ill on the set of the upcoming CSI: Crime Scene Investigation revival.

Per TMZ, the star told the director he needed a break, but an ambulance was later called to take him to a nearby hospital.

Petersen's rep explained to TMZ that he was rushed to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The star has been working long days over the past 12 weeks while shooting CSI: Vegas, a series that will have a mixture of old and new cast members.

It's unclear at this stage whether Petersen is back on the set shooting, but we do know he is out of the hospital.

Petersen led the cast of CSI for nine seasons, and returned multiple times following his big exit, including for the two-hour series finale in 2015.

Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, and Paul Guilfoyle are set to return for CSI: Vegas, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, Mandeep Dhillon, and Jamie McShane are the new stars.

While details are still scarce on the new series, Petersen previously revealed in a trailer that he was ready to come back.

"The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is too different than the way they solve crimes now," the actor explained.

"It's a different world." Executive producer Jason Tracey also teased that the new show will "go deeper and showcase some of what's new in criminal forensics."

CSI: Vegas “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began,” the official logline reads.

"Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle, and David Hodges."

"This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best —follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

The CSI franchise consists of CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber.

Away from the TV screens, there are plenty of tie-in works, such as videogames and books.

It is a huge franchise and we can't wait to see how the new iteration performs.

We wish Mr. Petersen a speedy recovery.

CSI Vegas is set to launch Wednesday, October 6 at 10 p.m.

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.