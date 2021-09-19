Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Love Is Here to Stay

Exploring new connections on Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 6 makes perfect sense, given the wedding celebration is upon us.

Jess finds herself flailing a little leading into her big day, and Abby and Bree land their plus ones.

Even Nell continues extending her hand to bring a little sunshine into their life.

As soon as Bree and Abby used their plus-one invitations, it was clear that they had chosen the wrong dates.

Bree spent time with Jerry and inadvertently asked him to the wedding without believing he would say yes. She was wrong.

They're getting along quite well, but there is still something about Jerry niggling at her. She can't place a finger on it, but it comes down to her concerns that maybe people can't change.

We say that a lot as humans while hoping that we can change even if nobody else can. That hope extends to others when you're trying to make a relationship fit. But the sad fact is if you're trying to make something work, then it's probably not going to work.

The best relationships don't leave you feeling like something is wrong. Doing things for others out of pleasure and receiving the same isn't work. Turning your back on intuition can have devastating consequences.

Bree and Luke have been running into each other everywhere. The unrequited connection they felt in their youth is still creating sparks. And now they're in a place where they can allow those sparks to ignite.

Luke is hiding his unsavory past from Bree even when she opens a door he can walk through to get it off his chest. But a wedding isn't the place to unburden that baggage.

It would have been so easy to explain where he'd been hiding when she brought it up. Instead, he asked her to dance, bringing their wedding moment full circle.

Jerry, who had said his goodbyes already, spotted them dancing, and the look on his face suggested that maybe people can't change after all. At least not Jerry.

They aren't dating; they're working together. He planted a kiss on her that was all kinds of awkward, and that jealousy vibe he had was a red flag.

Bree has some muddy waters to navigate with Luke and Jerry, that's for sure.

Abby's got her own set of concerns in the same area.

Evan is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. He's in and out of town, and when he's in town, he's almost always in close proximity to Abby.

Their relationship is like the typical boy-girl scenario when we first get our feet wet with the opposite sex. He grabs her pigtails, and she chases him in return. That's their dynamic.

Being in Abby's orbit is a given since she and Evan are working on a huge development project. It's when he spends time with her family, brings her an Icelandic sweater, and joins her taekwondo class that things get interesting.

They took their child's play to the mat in class, and Evan soon learned that taunting Abby wasn't good for his health. That altercation had them verbally sparring through the remainder of the hour.

Evan rolled over and tried to place the blame squarely on Abby for a while, but it was only more of the banter that defines them. They enjoy the push and pull, and now that the project is shut down, don't think for a second Evan is going anywhere.

That project was plagued with so many issues. It would have been cool if it was a pirate ship, and if it had been, Evan probably would have waited around to learn more, keeping the project alive.

He's still a difficult man, though, and unlike Luke, he had no problem unburdening himself from the project while dancing with Abby. His boundaries are all messed up, and if he wants to have someone in his life, he needs to reevaluate his behavior.

See, want, have, bored, gone is his motto. It's why he flits about without an anchor, physical or emotional. Likely, Abby will change that.

It's too bad because Abby took Jay to the wedding as her plus one, and he's a very good guy. He's low maintenance, caring, and well-adjusted. He's the full package, so much so that he doesn't even blame Abby for being interested in Evan.

Jay is the guy you hold tight. Evan is the guy who sets you on fire, and you try to hold tight, but it sometimes gets too hot to handle. Jay is the guy you look back on and wonder why you ever let him go.

Poor Jay.

Nell is going to great lengths to bring light into Arthur Driscoll's world. What she arranged for his birthday was so touching, and the beauty of it drove him out of his home.

Like all of the other nomads in the O'Brien orbit, Arthur craves a sense of belonging, and with Megan and Nell's generosity, he has people he can call friends and children he can pass his artistic gifts on to.

So, yes. Connection was the theme that led to Jess and David's wedding.

The happy couple was the least interesting story, which is surprising. It's a Hallmark Channel wedding! It was cute, but by the time the actual ceremony began, we'd seen it from so many other directions, I wasn't sure it was actually the wedding.

Jess has had so many insecurities going into the marriage that her concerns about the earth swallowing David in one way or another to prohibit them from marrying made sense.

Unfortunately, from a story standpoint, we had so many false starts that it took away some of the joy from the actual ceremony.

Their wedding was beautiful, and the reception was perfect. It was so Jess and David. Casual, fun, and filled with love, family, and good food.

Hopefully, Jess will calm down a little now that she's secured her life with David.

