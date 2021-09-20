Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Jess and David make it down the aisle?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 6, the wedding day arrived, but there was a turn of events no one was prepared for.

As the family tried to move on from the recent drama, they found that someone was causing problems from the inside.

As Jess and David made a big move, one of their family members dropped the mother of all bombshells.

Meanwhile, Bree had some news for everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.