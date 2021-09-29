The Bachelor: Jesse Palmer to Replace Chris Harrison!

When The Bachelor returns in 2022, it will be with a new host.

Jesse Palmer, who starred on The Bachelor Season 5 in 2004, has been announced as the host of the upcoming season of the dating drama.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement.

“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Palmer was a fan-favorite during his stint at the wheel of the show, in which he ultimately chose Jessica Bowlin as the winner of the season.

Unfortunately, they split up after less than a month together.

Palmer is best known for being a college and NFL quarterback, and in recent years, he has been a college football analyst for ESPN.

In case you were worried about Palmer having the credentials to host The Bachelor, look no further than ABC's The Proposal.

The dating series may have been short-lived, but Palmer was one of the best parts, giving us hope that he will be the perfect pick to replace Chris Harrison.

Harrison's time with the franchise ended earlier this year when he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell when old social media posts surfaced.

The aforementioned social media posts found Kirkconnell liking photos of the Confederate Flag and talking about attending a plantation-themed party.

Harrison apologized on countless occasions for his actions and ultimately stepped aside from the franchise.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise, and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram in June.

"I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams went on to host The Bachelorette earlier this year and are set to do the same for the forthcoming fall season.

While little is known about The Bachelor Season 26, reports emerged earlier this month that Clayton Echard is set to lead the season when it begins in January.

Echard will be introduced to audiences on Michelle Young's forthcoming season, which is set to premiere in October.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.