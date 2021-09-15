The Outpost Canceled After 4 Seasons

The CW is parting ways with one of its summer series.

According to TV Line, The Outpost has been canceled after four seasons.

The last-ever episode is currently set to air on the network Thursday, October 7 at 9/8c.

Like many CW series, the on-air ratings have sagged considerably.

The show returned in July to 450,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and it has been staying around those numbers since.

As a co-production, the series was thought to have lasted this long because co-productions are typically cheaper to produce because of the different outlets involved.

The series “follows Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. Years after her entire village was destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family," according to the official logline.

"On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses an extraordinary and mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator."

The cast includes Jessica Green as Talon, Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, Aaron Fontaine as Tobin, Reece Ritchie as Zed, Izuka Hoyle as Wren, Adam Johnson as Munt, and Georgia May Foote as Falista.

Given how late the cancellation news dropped, it's likely the series finale will not feature a lot of closure.

There are many unanswered questions about why the decision was reached to end the show, but it's also possible that it reached a creative conclusion.

We'll need to tune in to find out.

News of the cancellation comes a little over a week after the announcement that The Republic of Sarah has been canceled after a single season.

The CW is typically the network known for keeping shows around long after viewers have left, but it appears the network is making more informed decisions about its shows.

With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it makes sense. Many of the networks will be looking to cut out the lower-rated shows in favor of shows that bring in more viewers and money.

Could this be the shape of things to come for the network?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.