The Resident Promo: Will Nic Survive?

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to hurt this much.

FOX on Tuesday night revealed the trailer for The Resident Season 5 Episode 3, which will finally reveal Nic's fate.

Ever since Emily VanCamp's exit was revealed from the medical drama, fans have had theories about how the show would write her out.

If you watch The Resident online, you know the only logical solution would be to kill the beloved character off because there's no way she would leave her husband and newborn behind.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 concluded with the police arriving to tell Conrad there had been an accident, and the promo shows Nic looking worse for wear.

The clip teases that CoNic's love story could end in this upcoming installment, and we get to see flashes of their wedding and happier times.

Yes, it's going to be a real tearjerker, and it's hard not to go into it with the feeling that we'll be losing such a pivotal part of the series.

Thanks to the clip, we now know that Nic was involved in a single-car collision, but her condition does not give me the fuzzies that she'll survive.

Conrad is understandably in shock but also holding out the hope that his wife will survive, while everyone else struggles to comprehend what has happened.

Billie reveals that the impact from the crash may have damaged Nic's brain.

FOX has revealed some plot details for upcoming episodes.

"When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision," the synopsis for the next episode reads.

"Meanwhile, The Raptor and Leela deal with a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID."

"In trying to find a way to channel his emotions, Conrad puts all his effort in looking for answers," reads the synopsis for the fourth episode this season.

"Raptor has a run-in with the police that ends up taking a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Leela begins noticing problems with a surgeon who has been Bell’s mentor."

It certainly sounds like Nic is dying, right?

Conrad will be shocked to the core and the pursuit of answers will probably take us further into his arc of the season.

