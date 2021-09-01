TV Ratings: Fantasy Island, Bachelor in Paradise Slide to Lows

It was a down night for the broadcast networks.

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 4 managed 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- a new series low.

The series might not be long for this world, and if the scheduling of the final episodes is any indication, FOX is likely burning it off at this stage.

Have you been liking the reboot?

Before that, LEGO Masters drew 1.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- also on the downside week-to-week.

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- new season lows.

The franchise, in general, has been on a slippery slope this year.

Ultimate Surfer followed with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, shedding over 66% of its lead-in.

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent was down in the demo to 7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Still, the series remains a force in both the demo and total viewers, and it should remain a summer staple for NBC for the years to come.

Stargirl and Supergirl each picked up some steam in total viewers, but were steady in the demo.

Stargirl has already been picked up for a third season, but Supergirl is coming to a close after six seasons in the next few months.

Yep, the ratings for many shows are down, but we'll get a clearer indication of whether viewers are watching post-airdate when the 2021-22 season gets underway in the next few weeks.

