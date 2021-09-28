Watch The Big Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did the contestants manage to play nice?

On The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn when the contestants all wanted the same parts in the production.



Meanwhile, Gabby confronted Nick about his purposeful manipulation of the show.

Elsewhere, the producers found themselves with a PR nightmare when Mike revealed a huge secret that threatened to derail the show.

Watch The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2 Online

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Are you masturbating from home today, or are you going into the office?

Julia

Intern: We have Governor DeSantis, the Coast Guard, and Zack Peterman from the network.
Nick: God, what a horrible array of choices.

