NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Sorry For Your Loss

Well, that was a pleasant change of pace.

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4, the OSP solved a case without a trace of preachiness and social commentary.

It was like someone remembered that viewers often tuned in for the humorous moments amid a tense case instead of a lecture.

Not only that, but the case of the week was seemingly self-contained, with precious little mention of the numerous ongoing storylines.

So let's dispense with the latest development in Callen's current obsession, Katya.

That's understandable since he and Anna can't live together until Katya is off the streets and is no longer a threat.

Wasn't that pretty much the pitch he used on Angela, Katya's ex-girlfriend, who is still living a life in fear and on the run, years later?

At least Angela worked up the nerve to give Callen that non-descript safe-deposit box key, her first tentative step toward freedom.

But it was reasonably clean: one scene early, one scene late, just a reminder that Callen was still on the case, even if he's mainly spinning his wheels.

That left him freed up to be part of the team during this case of the week, reverting to what used to be the norm.

The case was the focus: no distracting Densi family talk, no Kessler foreshadowing. Conversely, no Hetty chatter, which would have been welcome. But until TPTB are ready to deliver Hetty again, I suspect they'll downplay much talk of the beloved OSP boss.

What does it say when a reasonably straightforward gun theft/murder serves as a palate cleanser? That the show might be getting lost in the weeds too much?

It was one of those episodes where we were treated to different pairings: Sam and Roundtree, Callen and Kensi, Kilbride and Fatima, Deeks and a cougar.

Front and center were Roundtree and his mentor Sam, whether Sam will ever admit to playing that role or not.

Sam informs Roundtree that he's heading to give a speech at Michelle's alma mater Hampton University, honoring her. Roundtree, who hasn't gotten Sam at all, promises to help him punch up his address so that he can connect with the young people.

Yeah, that's the way to get on Sam's good side. Call him old.

Yet, they worked pretty well together in the field, especially when taking down or questioning suspects. You could see Sam's slight smiles of approval.

Learning from Sam, and with a bit of back story, Roundtree just might become a well-rounded character.

Callen and Kensi have always paired together well and, after all these years, work as equals.

The scene with them and Corey the Coroner was hilarious and made me wonder what Zoe Morris has been up to. Maybe she needs to return if for no other reason than to remind us why she's been gone so long.

Then there was Deeks, alone and at the mercy of a cougar, Miriam, the victim's estranged stepmother.

The always reliable Isabella Hofmann has now done the trifecta, playing different roles on all three NCIS series (maybe NCIS: Hawaii next) after a recurring role on JAG, NCIS's parent show.

Yes, that's a bad thing to do with all the shows operating in the same universe. But when a casting director has the chance to utilize a reliable actress such as Hofmann, why not?

And she was a hoot, making Deeks squirm with all manner of innuendoes. Was it any wonder that she knew more than she let on, all the way through?

Finally, there was Fatima, the millennial poster child, and Kilbride, the ultimate "you kids get off my lawn" cranky old man, thrown together in Ops by the nature of their roles.

Hetty was much more unflappable, probably thanks to her embrace of many different philosophies. Kilbride is a fish out of water in L.A., opening pining for his retirement.

And yet, he came through for Fatima, giving her the number of a landlord among his acquaintances. (At least that storyline should be thankfully short.)

The week's case proved that not everyone is cut out to run the family business, as wannabe gangster Anders showed. Entitlement is no guarantee of success.

The fact that Miriam kept turning up during their investigation should have been a clue that she was involved more than she let on.

Watching Deeks, Kensi, and Callen work the funeral crowd searching for the potential buyer was a lot of fun. The fact that Miriam warned the buyer to run should have been clue enough when it came to her involvement.

The showdown foreshadowed in the beginning was enjoyable, especially listening to Kilbride bellowing for them to get 'er done. They ended up triumphing in typical NCIS: Los Angeles style. It was anti-climatic for Sam and Roundtree to take down a mere pair of unaware thugs that were waiting in the warehouse.

It seemed fitting that Fatima, stuck in Ops, was the one that ultimately proved that Miriam was behind the whole plot.

Now watch and see if Katya isn't tied somehow to this Russian mob. Ask Arkady. He would know.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.