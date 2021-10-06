The Resident: Emily VanCamp Responds to Shocking Exit

The Resident will never be the same.

The beloved medical drama said goodbye to its leading lady on Tuesday's all-new episode.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 found Nic (Emily VanCamp) arriving at the hospital after a mysterious car crash.

Nic succumbed to her injuries in the aftermath, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) as a widow and single father.

Nic's tragic fate did not come as a surprise to viewers, especially after word of VanCamp's exit came to light earlier this year.

If you watch The Resident online, you know there was no way to craft a story involving Nic's exit that would find her leaving her husband behind.

Their love story has been a pivotal part of the series, and it was always going to be a tough sell for fans to say goodbye to the character of Nic.

VanCamp has now opened up about her decision to depart the series, revealing that the birth of her first child, Iris, played a part in the decision.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” she revealed to Deadline.

“I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show."

"Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year," she added.

"It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

The star went on to say that, “It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it."

"Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood."

"But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody," the star added.

"But it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion.”

The Resident continues Tuesdays on FOX at 8/7c, and it looks like the next few episodes will focus on Conrad's grief as he tries to come to terms with this impossible loss.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.