Titans Season 3 Episode 12 Review: Prodigal

The Titans are more fractured than before, and it feels like we're reaching the point of no return for them as a team.

Titans Season 3 Episode 12 was about driving a bigger wedge between some of the members while simultaneously setting us up for the war to come with Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow.

When Dick was led to the Lazarus Pit, I couldn't help but roll my eyes. Using the mystical location twice in one season is a stretch, but it was easier to believe when he told Jason he understood what it was like to die.

Dick has been a terrible leader throughout the series, and his actions have only caused more problems. If the intent is to make us hate him, then the writers are doing a stand-up job.

It's easy to understand that leaders need to make decisions that not everyone will agree with, but come on, Dick makes decisions on the fly and dares to act like everyone else is wronging him.

They're really writing him into a corner, and unless they completely revamp the character after his brush with death, there's no point in even following through with any arc, including him.

Dick was probably the most grounded during his death because he wasn't thinking about whatever lame decision he could to take down the villains, but there were some talking points in those scenes.

For one, he had a daughter. Is this a sign of the future, or was it telling him what he always wanted in life? If he becomes a father, there's a good chance he won't be crimefighting for much longer.

How can you really go out into these deadly situations with a child at home? People are constantly dying on this show, but then again, it's not like those deaths have much meaning when they don't stay dead for long.

Curran Walters killed it in the scene where Dick showed up to say he was back from the dead. Jason was shocked and confused, but when he realized that he and Dick had gone through the same experience, well, it showed the villain that they had something in common.

Working together to defeat Scarecrow was a surprise, but it was hard to hear that Jason would never be allowed to return as a Titan. His arc going forward will probably involve him having the characteristics of a villain but helping the good guys on occasion.

Maybe that's the best we can hope for in this scenario, but if the heavily rumored Red Hood spinoff comes to pass, Jason needs to reach a moment of redemption, and the best way to do that is to have him play an instrumental part in the takedown of Scarecrow.

Your story begins the night your parents died. Crane Permalink: Your story begins the night your parents died.

Scarecrow's plan has been all over the place, and it seems to be a casualty of the inconsistent writing. The show has always had a consistency issue, but the second half of Titans Season 3 has been all over the place.

There have been some perfect moments, but some of the creative decisions have been bizarre. Dick is all about uniting the Titans and taking down this threat to their existence, and with one episode left, I doubt it's going to be a satisfying way of closing things up.

Gar's new ability was cool, but it feels a bit redundant unless we delve deep into what it means.

This feels more like a way of giving him and Rachel something in common to bond again because, you know, Rachel's powers have been manifesting into something else of late.

I'm not opposed to them getting closer, but I wish it was less predictable and forced. These two had such a strong bond earlier in the show, and having them happy to be back in the same city together would have been enough.

Still, if they both finally harness the true extent of their abilities, maybe all of this will be worthwhile.

Conner's actions surprised me the most, but when you think about it, he's still trying to get his grip on a world that feels very foreign to him.

When you add in the betrayal of someone he looks at as a mentor, then you have a pretty clear picture of why he's so upset.

Connor: Why are you doing this? You know Kryptonians can't survive on Tamaran. Why do you even want to go back? You said it yourself, they never appreciated you.

Blackfire: But now it's different. Now I'm their Queen.

Connor: So you need to be a Queen to matter? You mattered to me from the moment I saw you. Komand'r, stay here with me. To hell with everyone else.

Blackfire: I wish I could. But it's not that simple.

Connor: So you're just like the rest of them. You promise one thing and then change the rules.

Blackfire: I meant what I said about wanting us to be together. But ever since I was a girl, there's been a voice inside me that says that I am meant to be more than what others make me out to be. Now I finally know. That voice was telling me who I really am. If I don't go back to Tamaran, I won't be home. If I don't go back now, I never will. Permalink: I meant what I said about wanting us to be together. But ever since I was a girl, there's...

Destroying the ship, preventing Blackfire's return to Tamaran, will cause a lot of problems in their relationship, and it might also bring out the Lex Luthor side of Conner.

The show has primarily wasted Conner and his abilities, but there's a good chance we'll be getting him as a villain fairly soon.

Blackfire and Starfire working through their issues, felt rushed, but at least Blackfire is now fully aware that she was born with the power of fire and that her father got it transferred into her sister.

This could have resulted in a huge bust-up between the sisters, but at least they put it aside with the aim of moving on to their next calling in life.

I know it's a lot to ask, but please, will you help me?

Blackfire Permalink: I know it's a lot to ask, but please, will you help me?

Every time I think we're going to get a meaningful plot in Tamaran, the show finds a way to throw a wrench in the works. Is there any other way for them to return home, or has Connor ruined it?

Titans Season 3 Episode 13 will probably be all about some of the Titans uniting to prevent Gotham from being blown up, but the fractures in the team will probably cause many problems.

What are your thoughts on all the action between these characters?

Do you think much of it feels forced these days?

What did you think of Barbara's escape?

Hit the comments.

Catch the Titans Season 3 finale on Thursday, October 21 on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.