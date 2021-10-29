Walker Shocker: Lindsey Morgan Exits After 2 Seasons!

Lindsay Morgan is parting ways with The CW's Walker.

The actress will bow out of the series during Walker Season 2.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that it was Morgan's decision to exit.

Morgan plays Micki Ramirez on the reboot.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in a statement to Deadline.

“The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Morgan was previously on The 100 for seven seasons on the network.

Deadline states that Morgan approached producers with her request to leave.

“Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out,”Jared Padalecki said.

“I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

Added Anna Fricke: “It’s been a true pleasure to work with Lindsey. I admire her as a person and as a professional. She will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on this show.”

The CW and CBS Studios also issued a statement.

We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best,” the network and studio said.

“She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return.”

It's unclear whether Morgan would want to return down the line, but it's nice the show is leaving the option for the star to do so.

Walker burst on to the scene earlier this year and was an instant success for the network.

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 had the network's best total viewer tally in some time.

The episode also wrapped with a big twist involving Micki, so we'll be tuning in next week to find out how it all plays out.

