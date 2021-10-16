What to Watch: Slumber Party Massacre, Succession, The Blacklist

We say it every week, but it must be said again.

Premieres are still rolling out, and movies are dropping all of the time. There are also season finales upon us as the viewing patterns are consistently changing.

Here's what we recommend to watch this week.

Saturday, October 16

8/7c Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (Lifetime)

Meghan McCain executive produces and Heather Locklear stars in this heartfelt movie based on Kristine Carlson’s book Heartbroken.

When Dr. Richard Carlson, the man behind the “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” brand tragically passes away, his wife struggles to adapt to single motherhood as a widower and coming out of her husband’s shadow to carry on his legacy and make it her own..

Grab your tissues for this tear-jerker based on real events.

9/8c Slumber Party Massacre (Syfy)

Can Danishka Esterhazy remake the feminist horror movie while adding a few touches of her own? You betcha!

The Resident’s Amy Holden Jones directed the original in 1982, and Esterhazy leans into Jones’ flourishes and pays homage to Jones’ work and the genre.

This might be one of the best horror movies in recent years, and since it’s on cable, that’s a big feat. Oh, there will be an NSFW version, too, if you’re so inclined. And, you will be!

Sunday, October 17

8/7c The Fight that Never Ends (Lifetime)

Lifetime is continuing with its inspiring tales based on real stories.

The leader of a community helpline develops a great rapport with the leader of a local gang known as Joker, and when the two join forces along with an unlikely woman to defy social constructs and protect the community from gang violence and fight for racial justice.

Christa B Allen stars in this true story of Joanne Beck.

Inspired by the true story of Joanne Beck and John Wesley Hunter, uniting to fight racial injustice, The Fight That Never Ends premieres Sunday at 8/7c, only on @lifetimetv #TheFightThatNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/aMm9AzacU8 — Electric Entertainment (@ElectricEnt1) October 14, 2021

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Evan makes a meaningful gesture to ask Abby out on a date. As Abby considers Evan’s question, Jay also opens up about his feelings. Mick and Megan announce plans to take some time off to travel the world together but do not get the reaction they were expecting from the family.

Complicating matters, Megan receives a tempting career opportunity that would take her to California, while Jess faces the consequences of an emotional email she sent in the middle of the night, and David discovers what his father’s frantically out-of-character phone call to him really meant.

As Kevin struggles with how to help Sarah, he opens up to his parents against her wishes. Worried about Connor’s health as he prepares his case to clear Luke, Margaret tries an unconventional approach to get him to relax...s’mores.

9/8c Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made (HMM)

If you have any doubts that the latest installment of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise will rock your world, you can let them go.

The wedding we’ve been waiting for is just around the corner, but Shane and Oliver are still hard at work reuniting lost mail with the people who need it most.

Martha Williamson has outdone herself with this one, and if you thought you’ve been moved before, this will take you places you’ve never been. It’s beautiful, heartfelt, and emotional.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime.

With Hetty dealing with unfinished business in Syria, Admiral Kilbride and the squad must find a way to co-exist.

Kensi and Deeks continue to wrestle with how to start their family.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Kendall Roy dropped a bomb on his father, his family, Waystar/Royco, and the world in the Succession Season 2 finale.

Now, we finally get to see the reaction to that crazy and gutsy move on Kendall’s part.

Will be declared the family hero? Highly unlikely. But we cannot wait to watch it unfold!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

We’ve watched the first two episodes of Season 7, and it’s perfect. Seriously, this season features a second apocalypse, higher stakes, and everything you’ve been wanting for so long.

We pick up with a new character who has a connection to a regular, so that’s fun!

Check out the trailer.

9/8c Hightown (Starz)

The highly anticipated second season gets underway with an intriguing new case.

The characters have all grown a lot, and there are some team-ups you won’t expect.

It’s a great season.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

While searching for a missing person, Chen and Nolan find out that their victim has international ties that put everyone in danger.

Those two just love to get in sticky situations!

Meanwhile, Harper struggles to track down the serial arsonist and Wesley undergoes more of Elijah’s tests.

10/9c SEAL Team (CBS)

The Bravo team’s mission to North Korea continues, but it hits a major snag.

Meanwhile, Jason’s condition continues to pose a threat for the team, while one member drops a bombshell.

This is a solid follow-up to the premiere.

Monday, October 18

Manhunt: The Night Stalker (Acorn)

Manhunt: The Night Stalker is based on the true story of the police pursuit of a notorious burglar and serial rapist who left thousands of elderly people in Southeast London living in fear, between 1992 and 2009.

As the suspect continued to evade capture, Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton (Clunes) was asked in 2009 to review the case.

Working with Detective Superintendent Simon Morgan and the dedicated “Operation Minstead” team, Sutton proposed a strategy he believed could catch one of Britain’s most prolific rapists, focusing a vast surveillance operation around a key area of southeast London.

Scores of additional officers were deployed to invisibly saturate the target area on a nightly basis. The clock was ticking, as the Night Stalker was becoming ever more brazen and prolific. The drama explores how Sutton came in and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous criminal off the streets.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

Things take a turn at the PriceMax. Hero, Nora, and Sam all have to make decisions that will alter the course of their lives.

If you’re a fan of Roxanne (Missi Pyle), get ready for some backstory that sheds some light on this dynamic figure.

Drink, dance, and learn to shoot. There’s a new world for the taking.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

There is a whole lot going on this week!

With Chimney in the wind, new partnerships are formed at the 118, and things don’t get off to the best start.

Elsewhere, Athena and Harry butt heads, while May continues to struggle with her working relationship with Claudette.

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

No one ever wants to go back to high school! But that’s where The Big Leap is taking Gabby and Justin where they’re forced to walk the halls of a place filled with memories.

The high school environment brings out the worst and most vulnerable parts of the contestants, while it also drudges up the questions about who Sam’s father is. We may even find out the truth!

Meanwhile, Nick orchestrates a conversation between Paula and Mike that will change everything.

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

It’s Halloween and each Joe deals with the holiday differently.

Some are putting on a mask to hide from reality, others are shedding theirs and confronting past choices.

Amy and Bobby Diaz suspect Rockstar Joe is having an affair with Jenny. Will his secret come to haunt him?

Tuesday, October 19

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

It’s the season finale of this delightful new mystery-comedy.

Who killed Tim Kono? At last the murderer is revealed! Be prepared for some shocking twists and, as usual, some big laughs!

Tune in to see how it all wraps up!

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

It’s the annual Halloween episode of The Resident, and it’s bound to be the best one yet.

They’re taking it back to nodding at some inspiration behind the day when Conrad and the others treat a group of witches recognizing it as their new year and reminding folks of the thinnest veil between living and dead on the day.

Devon treats a man who believes he’s being haunted by ghosts.

And brace yourself for baby Gigi in the cutest costume ever!

9/8c Our Kind of People (FOX)

It’s cotillion season, and Angela wants her baby girl involved like everyone else.

Angela and Nikki take off the gloves and fight for their spot to be recognized in the family to Leah and Lauren’s frustration.

Meanwhile, Teddy’s condition worsens to the concern of all around, or delight, you never know with this group.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Now that Levi has entered the sinkhole, will he and Eve rekindle their affair? La Brea’s love triangle has just begun!

Gavin and Izzy think Levi is dead so they must get help from another unlikely source.

Eve, Ty, and the others make another disturbing discovery.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Fuentes is wreaking havoc on New Amsterdam, and we love to hate her for it. It’s glorious, really.

She doesn’t have any interest in maintaining the quality of Max’s visions and care and even expresses that she’s not in the business of helping people. Madam, say what now?

In the interim, Max goes to extremes to help a patient, as he often does. Iggy and Helen are at odds over how to treat a patient. And Floyd may be catching some blowback from that pesky thing where his mistress’ husband is peeved about their relationship.

Wednesday, October 20

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

On the Ua tribe, the third beware advantage is found!

On Luvu, the men are nervous about the women forming a voting block.

The women of Yase go to great lengths to get Xander out.

Don’t miss it!

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Gird your loins, my friends, because Kevin Atwater is coming in hot, and we do mean hot, with his annual centric episode. They’re so far and few between but always worth it.

Atwater goes undercover for an investigation when he realizes a former acquaintance is part of their investigation. The promo teases some romantic ties and trying to protect her amid the investigation.

Does it sound exactly like the only other time they touched on a love life for Kevin during a case? Yes. Are we still looking forward to it? Also, yes. LaRoyce Hawkins always kills no matter the material.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Grissom and Sara’s investigation into charges against David Hodges heats up.

Internal Affairs joins the hunt but on whose side?

Also, pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament.

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

It sure looks like Harry Ambrose is going the normal obsession route while looking into Percy Muldoon’s disappearance.

At first, Sonya thought it was worth it if it put a spring back into his step. Will she keep on believing?

Percy’s secrets will be coming to light, and it seems like her whole family might have a reason to keep them quiet.

Thursday, October 21

Kin (AMC+)

With Eric in prison, Frank and Jimmy make a desperate plea to the one Kinsella who’s still inside. Amanda looks at her options but keeps coming up short. Will she and Michael lose everything with Anthony and Anna now at risk? Birdy makes a brave move -- but will it yield results?

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

While Rita’s lighting 1917 on fire with love and her revolutionary spirit, the rest of the team battles on in the here and now. Madame Rouge has her hands full trying to herd a pre-operative VIc, an Internet-addled Cliff, a self-conflicted Jane, and a postpartum Larry into some semblance of a team.

Whether now, or then, or somewhere in-between, the Dadas have power to show off and a score to settle. So much piffle-paffle, so little TIME.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The ninth season picks up two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen.

Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown.

When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Um, mom and dad are fighting again! Should we bury our heads under the pillows or grab the popcorn?

Tracie Thoms, a Station 19 fave guest-star, returns to run a crisis management class for the firefighters, and things get heated in none of the fun ways when Sullivan and Andy play a married couple who have to learn to fight fair.

Oh, yes, they’re airing out all of their dirty laundry in front of the entire group, including Beckett, who Sullivan still doesn’t know Andy slept with. Awkward, much?

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

It’s Addison hours again, and we’re stoked!

Addison is fighting to make sure that her patient who had the uterine transplant doesn’t die, and she’s going to need all the help she can get, including Amelia. Private Practice fans are winning!

Meanwhile, Webber proposes a controversial plan when he, Catherine, and Meredith have the residents perform solo surgeries on their own, and we mean on their own.

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Oh, Big Sky. You complicated, messy show!

There are a million storylines happening right now, and this week focuses on Bridger’s abduction by Harvey, as well as Wolf’s continued work on Ronald.

There’s also that cliffhanger to resolve, with Cassie and Jerrie literally a few feet away from the woman they’re searching for.

This episode has a lot of potential, so make sure to watch it live!

Friday, October 22

Locke & Key (Netflix)

After the horrors of the first season, the family is trying to move on.

Unfortunately for them, the villains are not far behind, with Dodge causing a lot of problems.

Expect a much bigger mythology this time!

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Higgins’ therapist hires her to look into why one of her teenage patients died of suicide.

She and Magnum delve into her life by interviewing her classmates.

Katsumoto and his wife have to deal with their own trauma.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.