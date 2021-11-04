Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 Review: See You on the Other Side

Legacies is headed in an exciting direction, and I only hope the show continues with this level of storytelling.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 excelled because the plot moved ahead significantly, with Hope finally becoming the tribrid, meaning she has finally unlocked the full extent of her abilities.

The moral dilemma she had about whether to find peace or return to the world and defeat Malivore was the perfect way to highlight just how difficult Hope's life has been since the deaths of her loved ones.

Choosing peace would have been easy, and after the chat with Ted about whether Klaus would ever find happiness, it was apparent she would prefer to save her friends and the people of Mystic Falls.

From a technical standpoint, the scenes of Hope's transition into this being first teased on The Vampire Diaries, were handled very well. The immediate change in the sky makes me think that Hope has upset nature.

What might that mean, exactly? People are going to come after the tribrid, possibly even to serve her. She's the most powerful being in the universe ... or so we're being led to believe.

Many people, possibly faces from the past, will want to have the bragging rights of taking down the tribrid, and the tree from Cleo's vision will probably come back to haunt everyone, possibly as a means to thwart Hope's powers.

It was inevitable Hope would shut off her humanity. There is always a shift for characters when they transition to a vampire in The Vampire Diaries universe, and for Hope, well, she's switched off her humanity.

If my father, mother or uncle pass by, tell them not to wait for me, Hope Permalink: If my father, mother or uncle pass by, tell them not to wait for me,

Permalink: If my father, mother or uncle pass by, tell them not to wait for me,

After having to kill Landon, there was no way she would be able to cope. She had this rush of emotion and new abilities that her body switched off her humanity instantly, creating a Klaus-like villain for everyone else on the show.

Hope was always going to have to spend some time away from the school to complete her transition, but the show is truly living up to what we were told ahead of the series debut. Legacies was initially supposed to be a show about nurturing people that could either be heroes or villains.

Characters like Hope make for great TV, but I'm not sure how attacking Alaric will go down with anyone. Sending a message is one thing, but sending that message by attacking the one person who took her in after her parents' death, well, that was cruel.

If Alaric doesn't pull through, Hope's relationship with the twins will never be the same again. It will be challenging for the twins to trust Hope, but this message should highlight to everyone that Hope is gone and possibly past the point of no return.

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you know Alaric was once an original vampire, but he died and then got to return from the Other Side. I'm not sure how the rules about bringing people back from the dead work in this universe any longer, but something tells me we could be losing him for good.

The school has hardly been the stand-up location it was supposed to be when it was created, so maybe some new blood will be needed to restore it to its former glory.

If the show does have the guts to kill off Alaric, then maybe we'll get a time jump to see how Hope has murdered her way around the world. It would be a nice little throwback to how her family reacted when the world was against them.

We know Claire Holt is returning as Rebekah on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, so that should be a lot of fun.

We both know you have to kill me. Landon Permalink: We both know you have to kill me.

Permalink: We both know you have to kill me.

We've recently had many faces from the other shows, so now would also be a good time for a surprise visit from Caroline Forbes. Surely, she has to return from a storytelling standpoint, so maybe the character will be recast.

Either that or we'll get a surprise cameo-like we did with Freya earlier this season.

This significant shift has rocked the very fabric of the show, and I hope the show follows through on it for the episodes to come. The series has to keep the darker aspects to fit the subject matter.

Kaleb becoming a dragon and remaining a dragon after Malivore's death was a surprise, but it could also be a hint that the supervillain is still alive and kicking, waiting to show up again.

But hey, at least Cleo wasn't mad about Kaleb's decision to flip to the side of the bad guys. This is a relationship I want to see develop because they both have a lot of chemistry.

A muse and a dragon in a relationship is something fresh and exciting for this universe that has been alive for 12 years.

Cleo is quickly becoming one of my favorite characters because of her no-nonsense approach. She knew straight away that Malivore would take over Landon's body, so making the coffin for the villain was the best foot forward.

I’ll love your dark side for you. Finch Permalink: I’ll love your dark side for you.

Permalink: I’ll love your dark side for you.

I don't think Landon is genuinely dead. The show hinges too much on the love plot between Landon and Hope, but I wouldn't have minded his death sticking if it forever changed Hope because, let's face it, if Landon returns, things will be back to normal in a few episodes.

My hope is that, even if Landon returns, to switch things up on the show and introduce a new villain.

Finch being there for Josie in her time of need and thwarting Dark Josie was a surprise I did not expect.

If you watch Legacies online, you probably understand that the show throws Josie into a different relationship every half-season, and it isn't benefiting the character.

Now that Finch has proven to be a good person for Josie, I'm willing to give this relationship a chance. My only hope is that the show doesn't rely on their conflict to drive the plot. Give them some happiness, damn it.

"See You on the Other Side" was a pivotal hour of this CW drama. This is the show it should have been since.

What did you think of Hope's transition?

Do you believe we saw Landon or Malivore on the other side?

Will Alaric die?

What do you think the twins will do about Hope?

Hit the comments.

Legacies continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.