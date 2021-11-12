Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Review: I Thought You'd Be Happier To See Me

Hope Mikaelson is her father's daughter.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 lifted the lid on the true extent of her attack on Alaric, delved deeper into her machinations, and brought another Mikaelson into the fold.

Claire Holt flawlessly slipped back into the role of Rebekah, and I only hope it leads to more appearances.

Holt exited The Originals during its first season as a regular and went on to appear sporadically when it made sense to the plot, so hopefully, we get a similar thing going on here.

Rebekah daggering Hope was something I thought Hope would do to her. If you watched The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, you know Klaus loved to be in control of his family, regularly daggering them and keeping them in coffins.

Rebekah daggering Hope also helped viewers understand that the process of daggering is no longer the same, not when you're dealing with the Tribrid.

Hope revealing she wouldn't be making the same mistakes as her father is huge because, when you think about it, the death and destruction that has rocked her family was all in the name of, you guessed it, family.

If Hope keeps her humanity off, she won't have to confront her actions or the fact that she's lost the love of her life. In her eyes, it's a win-win.

Hope: He’s dead. And you know what killed him? Family. Love. Me. So maybe you should try to stop being like him.

Rebekah: You’d do well to take your own advice.

Hope: That was a warning. So if you care about our family, stay away from me. I am my father’s daughter, but I won’t make the same mistakes.

Rebekah: He’d be so ashamed. Permalink: He’d be so ashamed.

Permalink: He’d be so ashamed.

You could tell Rebekah was disgusted by Hope's actions, but all of the Mikaelsons have done their fair share amount of carnage on this world. The issue is that Hope is not as quickly killed or put out of commission for a few weeks.

Bringing Tribrid back into the mix was a welcome surprise. The show essentially forgot about this company that had very big ties to the mythology of Legacies Season 1, and now that this universe is more connected than ever, I suspect someone from the past could be a part of them.

Wirelessly killing one of their own when he was about to reveal the goodies to Hope was the perfect way to show how wicked these villains are.

We know MG's mother worked with them before, so maybe we'll touch on that again as the plot gathers steam.

Destroying you is the only thing all three factions agree on. Bad Guy Permalink: Destroying you is the only thing all three factions agree on.

Permalink: Destroying you is the only thing all three factions agree on.

Rebekah delving into her decision to await the cure and become a human was the perfect throwback to The Originals, but she also teased the prospect of giving Hope the cure.

I don't know the parameters when we're dealing with the freaking Tribrid, but it would be the most anti-climactic thing ever if Hope took the cure and lost her vampire abilities.

Rebekah helped raise Hope in the past, so it must hurt to see how bad things have become for her niece.

I don't want to be greedy, but the only way I see this playing out is the remaining Originals banding together to ambush her, possibly with Davina crafting a spell that will allow them to switch her humanity back on.

I was envious when Niklaus and Hayley had the miracle that is you. But I would give you the cure if you wanted it. Rebekah Permalink: I was envious when Niklaus and Hayley had the miracle that is you. But I would give you the...

Permalink: I was envious when Niklaus and Hayley had the miracle that is you. But I would give you the...

Then again, humanity-off Hope has been a lot of fun. Let's hope she doesn't hit up the school and cause some problems for her friends because they are probably over her right about now.

The attack on Alaric was heinous, but dead is not ever dead in this universe, and Alaric has already died before, so I'll reserve judgment on that until we learn his true fate.

It was harrowing to watch Lizzie and Josie try to come to terms with the fact they could be losing their father, but wouldn't this have been the perfect time to re-introduce Caroline?

At this stage, I will take anything, even a recast. Caroline in Congo, as she gets closer to a break in her mission to prevent the merge seems like another way to explain her absence rather than advance the plot.

Maybe the twins will recognize that their father would want the merge prevented and won't tell her he's dead or something. This freaking show, you guys!

Lizzie has already hinted that she could become a Heretic to allow the merge to be prevented, but there is still so much we don't know about it.

The Vampire Diaries gave us a lot of intel on the Heretics, but this universe changes so much that it will be tough to tell what will be good for them until the act is completed.

I'm happy Ethan and MG were able to put the drama surrounding Lizzie aside because if this show does one thing bad, it's the relationships.

There is too much darkness in the world of this show for it to be revolved around relationships, and quite frankly, M.G. and Ethan have more chemistry than either of them do with Lizzie.

The show continued to employ a darker tone throughout "I Thought You'd Be Happier To See Me," and it worked very well given the nature of the storylines.

Summer Fontana reprising the role of the younger Hope Mikaelson was very cool.

What are your thoughts on Alaric's death?

Do you think Hope will track down the Triad people before long?

How will the rest of the characters feel when they cross paths with Hope?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.