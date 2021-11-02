The Resident Teaser: New Return Date and Kitbell!

There's no crying in baseball, but there is when it's what pushes your favorite series off the roster for another week!

The bad news for Resident Fanatics is that the series will return Tuesday, November 9 after the World Series.

However, the good news is that we have another teaser about what the series looks like after that jaw-dropping time jump.

It's 43 seconds of exciting footage and our favorite cast discussing what we have to look forward to next.

If you watch The Resident online you know that the series left off with the Chastain crew bidding Nic goodbye one final time with a touching, stunning, and beautiful Dumb Supper ritual on Halloween.

And, of course, jaws collectively hit the floor when Conrad pushed little Gigi's door open to reveal a walking, talking Gigi. The Resident shocked us all with a time jump, transporting us to a time when Conrad settled into single fatherhood.

We discussed many of The Resident spoilers about what we can anticipate after this big jump and change.

We learn that Kit and Bell will be deep into their relationship, which we get a look at during the teaser when the two of them share a kiss.

Finally! Kitbell shippers everywhere can rejoice over this development! We've been waiting for years.

We learn that Conrad has moved from Chastain and is a concierge. He wants to spend more time with Gigi and the scheduling with private care gives him that opportunity.

But he still shows up at Chastain often to bring his patients, and the rest of the Chastain crew go out of their way to get him to return to the hospital.

It'll be interesting to see if he intends to return to his old stomping ground or if he'll ride out this gig for as long as possible.

We also learn that AJ has written a book, and he's making some unusual romantic connections.

Devon has taken over Conrad's position as Chastain's diagnostician while also working on some other fun things and his relationship with Leela is going strong.

Meanwhile, things will get awkward when Billie's biological son Trevor begins working at the hospital, too. He went to medical school at AJ's urging, and now the two will have to navigate this space together.

But now we have a teaser of what the new season will look like.

We get a Kitbell kiss, some Bell meditation, and more.

Conrad is looking quite dapper in his suit, and he and Gigi are adorable together. The daddy/daughter excitement between the two of them is what fans look forward to most.

Get your first look at the cast talking about the rest of the season below!

The Resident returns on November 9 on FOX.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.