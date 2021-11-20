What to Watch: A Kiss Before Christmas, Hawkeye, Five More Minutes

It's Thanksgiving week, so there are a lot of shows off the air.

Fear not, my friends, there is still a lot to unpack, including holiday movies (huzzah!) and the latest and greatest Marvel series on Disney+!

Get the entire scoop below!

Saturday, November 20

Arcane (Netflix)

In this final act of the epic tale of Piltover and Zaun, a war is coming and every piece of HexTech will make a difference to the cause.

Who is the mysterious Firelights Leader? What does he want with Vi and Caitlyn?

House Medarda pays Mel a visit. What does this mean and how will it affect Jayce’s new relationship?

8/7c Christmas Together With You (Hallmark)

Widower Frank and his young friend Megan, both with broken hearts, set off on their adventure and find themselves opening up to each other

As Megan helps Frank pursue a second chance at love and he reminds her not to give up on her dreams or her heart, these unlikely friends find that sometimes the closest family is the kind we make.

The cast sure looks good for this one. Will you be watching?

8/7c You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Lifetime)

Talented designer Emma is too busy and career-focused to return to her hometown for Christmas, but her father isn’t having it.

To get her home, he enlists the help of former best friend and ex-boyfriend, Aaron, who is home for the holidays after active duty in the military. And Aaron makes it his new mission to get Emma home, in the holiday spirit, and win her heart again.

10/9c Five More Minutes (HMM)

Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, "Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Whether you know the song or not, this looks like a truly romantic and lovely holiday movie. Five More Minutes stars Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

Sunday, November 21

8/7c A Kiss Before Christmas (HMM)

Despite our best efforts, we were unable to score interviews with James Denton or Terri Hatcher, but we’re still excited to see them reunited!

When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company.

If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day.

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

Robyn may face her biggest client to date!

Robyn and the team have their hands full when their client is the entire city of New York, and she has to stop a shooter who is terrorizing the city before anyone else gets hurt.

Anyone else having Person of Interest flashbacks with this one?

8/7c Baking Spirits Bright (Lifetime)

Is it even a Christmas movie if someone isn’t trying to save their family business and their love interest may stand in the way of that? We think not.

Mira Varma is determined to save her family’s historic fruitcake business.

When her parents hire marketing brand expert, Brady Phillips, to help promote the shop, he and Mira bump heads over tradition and embracing new things, but they also may connect hear-to-heart.

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Tariq, Monet, Davis, and company are back with the second season premiere of Power Book II: Ghost!

Picking up after the brutal events at the end of Power Book II: Ghost Season 1, we’ll see Tariq deal with the fallout of another murder, while Monet makes plans for the future of her family.

There’s some old faces popping up this season, and a new one as well. And the premiere is a relentless ride you won’t want to miss.

8/7c Doctor Who: Flux (BBC America)

We’re officially at the halfway point of Jodie Whitaker’s final story as The Doctor!

This installment promises plenty of action and adventure involving the Weeping Angels, one of the creepiest monsters of the New Who era.

When a little girl goes missing in 1967 Devon, the Doctor and her companions find themselves smack in the middle of a scandalous mystery involving a cursed village, a professor conducting psychic experiments, and as always, the threat the Flux poses to the survival of the universe.

The Doctor is also determined to find out the truth about her lost past, but will she able to do so while battling the Weeping Angels, or will she be left with more questions than answers?

9/8c Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

The search continues for Matt Caldwell, with some interesting developments. Once again, Dexter has to scramble to make sure he stays off the radar.

Harrison and Audrey get closer. A new school friend may be more than Harrison bargained for. A hunter finally makes his kill.

Catch up with all the gruesome fun on another episode of Dexter: New Blood!

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Sam becomes a negotiator and Roundtree goes undercover.

That happens when a man takes a busload of hostages.

He threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.

Monday, November 22

8/7c All American (The CW)

When Spencer receives some unsettling news about his future, Billy helps devise a contingency plan for him.

Layla makes Patience an offer she wasn't expecting, forcing Patience to have a long overdue conversation with Coop.

With the encouragement of Nurse Joy, Olivia contemplates taking on a new role in NA. Asher's unwelcomed football advice helps JJ in an unexpected way.

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

Celebrations and altercations ensue as the 4400 are granted more personal freedom.

Keisha and Jharrel try to make sense of it all, as the government steps in to try and provide the answers they can.

Bridget questions Shanice’s place in the family. Andre ventures into the unknown.

And if you’re curious about Keisha’s past, you won’t want to miss this episode!

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

In the fall finale, each of the Joes celebrates a tense Thanksgiving and must learn how to be thankful.

Cop Joe navigates a tense holiday with his family, while Amy tries to make amends with Rockstar Joe to save her marriage and her career.

Nurse Joe and Jenny spend their first Thanksgiving apart and see the toll it’s having on their son.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

In the fall finale, things come to a head between Shaun and Salen. They’ve been butting heads since Salen bought the hospital, but Salen’s latest decisions trigger Shawn to have an Autistic meltdown!

Salen claims to be more understanding of Shaun’s special needs because of her ADHD, but will she really be when Shaun’s behavior impacts the hospital severely?

Or will we be in for yet another storyline in which someone thinks Shaun is too much of a liability to continue practicing medicine at St. Bonaventure?

Tuesday, November 23

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

Five ghouls have perished in the competition and only six remain to slay another day.

The season surely has gotten hairy from all the tension and drama. And now, the monsters will face their hairiest challenge yet.

Who will rise to the top this week? Who will be the next queen eliminated?

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The thirst is real, you guys!

Brace yourselves, CoNic fans. After that time jump, Conrad is the most eligible bachelor at Chastain -- ridiculously attractive, smart, kind, a single dad, and employed? He’s a gosh darn unicorn! And all the nurses are trying to make their moves on him, hoping he’s dipping into the dating pool.

Meanwhile, a new doc, who is a surgical coach arrives and she’ll be testing Bell and AJ’s patience.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Time is running out!

Eve and the survivors learn that Isiah is really Gavin, and she must send him through a portal to 1988.

If Isiah doesn’t make it in time, Eve and Gavin never would have met, and their kids will die. The laws of time travel...

9/8c Riverdale (The CW)

The town of “Rivervale” is just getting started on Riverdale’s five-episode event series.

Archie has paid the bloody price to help everyone he loves in town, but it was Cheryl who walked away with the last laugh. Her witchy ritual could prove to be a success. Will all their dreams come true?

Or will the ritual turn into a curse? The new spirit of vengeance might have a bone to pick with the town.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

It has taken forever for the day to come, but Max and Helen are finally departing New Amsterdam and NYC for a life in London.

But are they really, though? Veronica Fuentes has been doing the absolute most, including turning off the ‘Dam’s staunchest viewers and supporters. It would be unfathomable if Max left New Amsterdam in her hands, but what does that mean for Max and Helen’s relationship?

Speaking of relationships, we Leyren ‘shippers may have to brace ourselves for the emotional fallout from Leyla learning the truth about Lauren’s actions.

10/9c Queens (ABC)

Cancel Culture is real, and it’s coming for Jill the Thrill. See what we did there?

When Jill gets accused of coming out for a come up in the industry, folks start digging into her past, and even her skeletons are coming out the closet. But what does that mean for the rest of the group?

Meanwhile, Butter Pecan is reeling from this woman who claims to be her mother showing up in her life, but is she who she says she is? You might want to tune-in to this music-themed, soapy drama of goodness that you should totally be watching!

Wednesday, November 24

Hawkeye (Disney+)

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Jeremy Renner as the titular character.

We also have Hailee Steinfeld on board as his co-star, and based on the first trailer, things are going to be very different this time.

Oh, and we can’t forget there’s a dog. Eeek! Return to TV Fanatic for reviews of this one.

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

Danny and Deshawn want to destabilize Shan by voting out Ricard. When Shan gets wind of this, she puts a target on Deshawn. With the endgame fast approaching, everyone’s got their sights set on the million dollars! Who will be voted out on the next episode of Survivor? Tune in to find out!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSIs are called to investigate human remains found in a convention center owner’s bathtub.

Sara and Grissom use the case to get close to attorney Anson Wix’s star forensic expert witness.

David Hodges’ trial begins in just days.

Thursday, November 25

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

It’s Thanksgiving on the Upper East Side, and that can only mean one thing: Several helpings of drama!

It will be fun to see how this series pays homage to the original because, as we all know, the Thanksgiving episodes were iconic.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

In the wake of Book’s tragedy, he is motivated to play a part in solving the mystery of the anomaly much to Burnham’s consternation.

Tilly continues to struggle with the aftermath of Osyraa’s attack on her self-esteem.

Saru returns to Discovery. How will this affect the ship’s dynamic? Are we ready to fly?

Canada’s Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus and Crave)

A sinful runway was a highway to hell for one of the queens. Unfortunately, Synthia Kiss kissed her chances of being Canada’s Next Drag Superstar goodbye.

With only six queens left in the competition, the queens can smell the crown.

Who will wow the judges to make it to the next round? And who will be the poor unfortunate soul to be eliminated next?

8/7c Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hallmark)

Who else has been dying for a sequel to Nine Lives of Christmas??

What better way to spend Thanksgiving night than snuggling up with Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad, and a whole gaggle of kittens who need homes?

We're super excited for this one, so don't forget to tune in!

Friday, November 26

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime)

As their disjointed adventure continues, Rand starts to question Mat’s motives, leaving Mat to doubt himself.

Moiraine struggles to believe her fellow Aes Sedai, and Nyneave makes life a bit difficult for Lan.

As tensions rise with all of our adventurers, so does a new power, and no one is prepared for it to be unleashed into the world.

