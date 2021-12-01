The Flash: Robbie Amell Set to Return!

The Flash is bringing back another familiar face.

Robbie Amell, who last appeared on The Flash Season 3, is returning for a two-episode arc.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news, but there's no telling whether he will be playing Ronnie again or if he will be on board as a new character.

If you watch The Flash online, you know Ronnie died after saving the city from a giant wormhole at the end of The Flash Season 1.

Amell played the Speed Force during The Flash Season 3, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ronnie was an immediate fan-favorite on the series, with his character in a relationship with Caitlin.

Reuniting the pair would be fun for fans, but nothing is ever that simple in the Arrowverse.

News of Amell's return comes around six weeks after it was revealed the original star Rick Cosnett would be returning for an episode.

Cosnett played Eddie Thawne on The Flash Season 1, but the character was killed off during The Flash Season 1.

He has had appearances since.

The Flash is currently airing a five-part event that brought a string of fan-favorites from across the universe into the fold.

Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh, Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara, Osric Chau, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh, The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Neal McDonough, and Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie are all a part of the event.

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world."

"But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

Flash EP Eric Wallace said the project will feature “some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever."

“There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes."

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace continued.

What are your thoughts on Amell's return?

Hit the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

