Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Shares Plot Details for Scrapped Reboot

Hilary Duff has had several memorable roles throughout her time as an actress.

A few years ago, she came very close to reprising the role that started it all.

Yes, we're talking about Lizzie McGuire.

A reboot was in the works, but Disney+ ultimately scrapped it following the exit of series creator Terri Minski.

Filming had already begun, and the streamer initially wanted to retool the project.

When the plug was officially pulled on the series, fans were left to ponder what might have been.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, while promoting her new show How I Met Your Father, Duff revealed the series would have found Lizzie moving back home after learning her significant other was cheating.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f**k?'" Duff told Cosmopolitan.

The star was disappointed with the decision to cancel the reboot without fans seeing what was produced.

"I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times," she said about leaking the episodes.

"But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason," she added.

"There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment."

"I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet," she said.

"It's not dead, and it's not alive."

The show was officially canceled back in December 2020.

At the time, Duff took to Instagram to reveal her thoughts on the matter.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” the former Younger star shared.

“She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me," she continued.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.