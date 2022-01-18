Star Trek Universe Scoop: Premiere Dates and Renewals for Discovery and Strange New Worlds!

Paramount+ is betting big on the future of the Star Trek universe.

The streamer on Tuesday announced premiere dates and renewals for its expansive universe of sci-fi goodness.

Star Trek: Discovery has scored an early renewal for a fifth season.

A premiere date for the back half of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 was also locked in Tuesday.

The series will return with new episodes beginning Thursday, February 10.

In addition, we also got confirmation that Star Trek: Picard will launch its second season Thursday, March 3.

A new entry to the franchise, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will touch down Thursday, May 5.

These premiere dates will keep live-action Star Trek content on the air until well into the summer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will return in the summer for Season 3, with a fourth in the works.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman of the big expansion in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Strange New Worlds will follow the trio “in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy,” according to the official description.

The series stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn as Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One, respectively.

It has been a long road to the screen for the series, having been ordered back in May 2020.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” then-head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement at the time of the pickup.

Star Trek: Prodigy is currently airing Thursdays.

What are your thoughts on the expansion of the universe on Paramount+?

Are you all in?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.