Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Ties That Bind

Complicated relationships make for good drama, but Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 was a significant dip in quality from Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1.

Giving Tal-Rho a redemption arc would never end with the brothers playing nice.

Clark's pursuit of answers made him make a hasty decision that could have had stratospheric effects on the rest of the world.

Not enough time had passed to give Tal-Rho a redemption arc, so of course, nothing good would come of the brothers working together.

Tal-Rho did pull off quite the feat by tricking his brother, but at least we ended "The Ties That Bind" with the former villain still locked up.

I don't mind Tal-Rho moving toward the good side, but there has to be a logical build-up to it. A few good deeds do not discount his actions.

When you add in the fact that Tal-Rho attacked his nephew, well, it's hard to believe Clark giving him many more chances.

I appreciate Clark's conflict at the close of the episode because, deep down, he knew his brother was bad news, but since their mother believed there was still good in Tal-Rho, it gave Clark some perspective.

Whatever is lurking below Smallville (I'm still betting on Doomsday, by the way) is undoubtedly a more nefarious villain than our superheroes have faced before.

For that reason alone, Tal-Rho will probably drift to the excellent side and understand the value of saving lives instead of taking them.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know there are many events that shaped Tal-Rho into the merciless villain during Superman & Lois Season 2, but with some development, he could be a better character.

Clark, Lois, and John realizing they need to investigate what lies beneath was a compelling enough hook to keep me invested.

The cinematography as the walkers were attacked was on point. This show doesn't look like your typical show, and that's a good thing.

The long-term ramifications of this threat remain to be seen because we probably won't fully know the true extent of this being's powers for a few episodes yet.

Maybe Clark will be forced to team up with Tag and the rest of these on-call superheroes. Mitch is so freaking condescending that it's difficult to enjoy the scenes between Ian Bohen and Tyler Hoechlin.

Mitch's motives are to do what's best for the people above him, so there's no chance he and Clark will ever see eye-to-eye.

Clark wants to help everyone he can, but Mitch and his peers want him to consider politics, et al.

Lois's cancellation was something, but the show needed to prepare viewers for Jenna Dewan's arrival as Lucy Lane.

I doubt it will be the same Lucy from Supergirl Season 1, especially when you consider the truth about why Lois went out of her way to take down the cult.

The sister's relationship will be strained because they don't check in with each other. There's more to the story than what Lois told Chrissy, and I'm cautiously optimistic about exploring it.

Chrissy and Lois coming to blows was a shocker. They spent Superman & Lois Season 1 helping one another through some harrowing situations.

I don't know whether their argument is the shape of things to come. Hopefully, they can think about the stories that need to be told because their friendship was built on solid footing, only for it to implode.

Chrissy needs more to do away from the office. Sofia Hasmik has been upped to series regular, but you wouldn't believe it so far.

Lana running for mayor was too predictable since Superman & Lois has been building towards a storyline like this since the beginning.

Lana went through hell during Superman & Lois Season 1, thanks in large part to Morgan's manipulation.

But Lana has always been about the people of Smallville, so I couldn't think of anyone better suited to the job.

It was nice seeing Kyle as the supportive husband for a change. He once seemed like a lost cause, with his jealousy regularly taking center stage.

I was pleasantly surprised at how open he was to his wife in a position of power. I don't know whether it will last, but there's a progression for now.

Was anyone surprised about Sarah's admission to Jordan? She was avoiding her boyfriend since her return from camp, but it was a bit shocking that we learned about what happened so soon.

"The Ties That Bind" could have been one of the best episodes of the series, but there was a lack of vitality with some of the more predictable storylines.

I also can't shake the feeling we're going to have to suffer through Lois and John together at some point. I mean, this is a CW show, after all.

The CW loves relationship drama, but my hope is that Superman & Lois sidesteps that arc in favor of something fresher.

