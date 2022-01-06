Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Darlene make a huge mistake?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 9, Darlene embarked on a trip to the hardware store.

However, she got days mixed up and found herself in an awkward situation with Ben and Nick.

Meanwhile, Dan tried to spruce up the bedroom while Louise was out on the road.

Elsewhere, Jackie met Logan's mom.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.