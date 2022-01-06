Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did Darlene make a huge mistake?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 9, Darlene embarked on a trip to the hardware store.

All Dressed Up - The Conners Season 4 Episode 9

However, she got days mixed up and found herself in an awkward situation with Ben and Nick.

Meanwhile, Dan tried to spruce up the bedroom while Louise was out on the road.

Elsewhere, Jackie met Logan's mom.

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Don’t pay. Send the check but don’t sign it. Sign the check but don’t send it. Put it back in the mailbox marked not at this address, and pay…next week.

Dan [going through bills]

It was always a dream of mine to have a book store, as long as no customers came in and touched my precious books.

Darlene

The Conners Season 4 Episode 9

