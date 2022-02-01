Criminal Minds Revival Cheats Death: 'It Is Alive and Well'

Criminal Minds looks set to solve crimes all over again.

Less than a year after reports emerged that the revival of the beloved CBS drama was dead, we have an exciting update on the future.

Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour that, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

For months, a revival was rumored before Paramount+ placed a formal series order in February 2021.

In July of that year, hopes for the show to become a reality were dashed when series star Paget Brewster said in response to a fan that the project could be dead.

“Sadly, we think it’s dead,” the actress said.

“I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

News of the revival was a big shocker in the first place, especially because CBS only ended the show a year before it was announced.

It lasted 15 seasons, but the show still appears as one of the most-streamed in the U.S.

The CBS original series focused on a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators.

It gave us the story of the team as they worked various cases and tackled their personal struggles as they pushed themselves and their teammates to their limits as they tried to take these villains down.

The expansive cast during its CBS run included the likes of Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, and many more.

The good news is that Paramount+ has had much success by moving CBS shows to its service.

SEAL Team and EVIL have been strong performers for the streaming service and have both been renewed since their inaugural runs.

It is nice to know that there is still hope that the revival will see the light of day.

Maybe contracts are still being ironed out, which is to be expected when you consider the show is effectively moving to a new home.

