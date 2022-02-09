Futurama Revived at Hulu

Futurama is getting another shot at life.

Almost 10 years after concluding for a second time, Hulu has placed an order for 20 new episodes of the beloved animated series.

Production is set to commence this month for a 2023 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman will all return.

John DiMaggio is in negotiations to return, but THR states the deal has not been finalized.

Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, the original creators, are also set to return.

The series was canceled in 2003, but was revived in 2007 for four direct to DVD movies that went on to air on Comedy Central.

The cabler brought the show back to life on a more permanent basis, but the second shot at life wrapped in 2013.

Seven seasons have been produced to date, and the sky's the limit to see what's next.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future … or really anything other than the present,” Cohen said.

Added Groening: “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in, said Craig Erwich, president of originals at Hulu and ABC Entertainment.

“This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre.”

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off,” said Marci Proietto, head of animation at producers 20th Television Animation.

“Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts"

"I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together."

"It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time.”

