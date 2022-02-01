Kiefer Sutherland's Paramount+ Espionage Drama Gets a Title

New details are emerging about Kiefer Sutherland's new drama series on Paramount+.

The streaming service today announced Rabbit Hole as the official title of the previously announced espionage drama series starring Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor).

Sutherland will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Rabbit Hole finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland in May when the project was unveiled.

“Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Paramount+ said at the time.

“We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth."

"We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

"From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra.

“We're thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Sutherland has played some of the most memorable characters on TV, so we're sure Rabbit Hole will be another resounding hit.

Designated Survivor struggled due to the length of the seasons, and Rabbit Hole should thrive with an eight-episode order.

Paramount+ also dropped some renewal news at TCA Tuesday:

- SEAL Team earned a Season 6 renewal

- The Game nabbed a Season 2 renewal

- Mayor of Kingstown was picked up for Season 2

What are your thoughts on these new details for Rabbit Hole?

Hit the comments below.