Lucifer's Tom Ellis Joins Hulu Adventure Series Washington Black

The king of hell is moving to a new streaming service!

Lucifer may be over, but Tom Ellis is staying booked and busy.

According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast of Hulu's forthcoming adventure series Washington Black.

This Is Us veteran Sterling K. Brown also stars and exec-produces the new project.

Washington Black is adapted from Esi Edugyan's bestselling novel.

It follows the extraordinary 19th-century adventures of George Washington “Wash” Black (newcomer Eddie Karanja), an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life.

Brown will play Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia and takes Wash on as his protégé.

Ellis is set to play Christopher "Titch" Wilde, "an eccentric, passionate Steam-Punk inventor whose youthful enthusiasm masks an inner vulnerability," according to Deadline.

The cast also includes Ernest Kingsley Jr., who stars in the title role, along with Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Ellis starred as Lucifer Morningstar on all six seasons of Lucifer, which wrapped its six-season run last year.

The show was recently named the top original streaming show of 2021.

It started as a FOX drama but was canceled after its third season, leading to an outpouring of outrage from fans.

Netflix picked the show up for a fourth season, before revealing it would wrap with a fifth season.

However, the continued success of the show found Netflix reversing its decision and ordering a sixth -- and definitely final -- season.

The cast of Washington Black is solid, and this sounds like a refreshingly different role for Tom, so we're excited to see how it plays out.

The actor is also set to star in the upcoming flick Players on Netflix. That project also stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.