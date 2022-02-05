The Resident Round Table: A Strong Return Reveals a Heartbreaking Diagnosis!

We are THRILLED that The Resident is back with all-new episodes.

And The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 was an emotional affair as the series revisited the loss of Nic via her heart recipient and reminded us again that Carol Austin is on borrowed time.

And that Bell diagnosis took us by surprise but led to the return of fan favorites and great Kitbell scenes.

Join Laura Nowak, Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, and Leora W. while they discuss it all.

What are your overall thoughts and grade for the midseason premiere?

Laura: This was a great midseason premiere. It picked up where we left things with Bell and didn't leave off wondering all hour. It covered many stories that touched my heart.

Carissa: It was pretty good. Not my favorite episode, but there were emotions all over the place. My guy was kind of wondering why so many emotions were allowed to interfere with the workplace, but that's what we've got at Chastain, baby!

Meaghan: I give it an A! I thought that the medical case was compelling -- even without the Nic of it all -- the drama surrounding AJ's mom provided great tension without pushing it too far. Every cast member got utilized, and it packed a heavy emotional punch. It was a perfect way to kick off the back half of this season.

Leora: I liked Cade, Devon, and KitBell, plus family. I did not like AJ and Conrad or Nic's heart storyline. I enjoyed it overall, but I had some issues we can discuss.

Did you predict Bell had MS? How do you feel about his diagnosis and the potential of this storyline?

Laura: I hadn't predicted it. I think it works because it's something they can treat, and Bruce Greenwood will knock this story out of the park.

Carissa: Hell, no. I didn't predict it at all. I thought maybe Parkinson's. MS is a much better diagnosis and easier to manage, so I hope he fares well.

It offers him new avenues within the medical field that won't have him in surgery, and with his character growth, he'll be great no matter what he does.

Meaghan: I was definitely on the Parkinson's train, so I didn't see the MS diagnosis coming at all. It is really heartbreaking.

I knew a musician who was diagnosed with MS at a much younger age and knowing that even the "lesser" symptoms can impact their ability to do the thing they love the most is a lot to cope with and process.

I think we will see Bell go through a major rollercoaster dealing with this new reality, but I also believe that he will grow and realize that surgery isn't the be-all-end-all of medicine. I would love to see him lean more into teaching. He is an incredible surgeon, and he has a lot he can contribute to the new generation.

Leora: Not even a little. It's terrifying. I don't know how they'll handle it or how I'll feel about it, but they have a great cast to work with here.

MS is so different for different people. For some, it's a death sentence, but for others, you can't even tell. They're making strides in the research, and supposedly, they now have a theory on what causes it. It's just so hard to predict.

When Bell saw that guy through the window, and when he was talking about what he could become, I felt so much for him.

Jake and Sammi returned, and it appears Bell finally has that family he always wanted. React.

Laura: OMG! My heart. I'm so happy.

I've been asking for weeks for Jake and Sammie, and I'm so glad they're back for this storyline. I hope they're back for more than one episode because Bell needs them.

Carissa: I was pleased to see Jake and Sammi again, and the timing was perfect for keeping Bell upbeat with his diagnosis. Kit and Jake fought for him and offered comfort when he needed it the most.

Meaghan: Thank god! Their return made me realize I missed the two of them even more than I thought. They add a fantastic layer to Bell's character.

Leora: I was glad to see them and wondered where they were and why Jake isn't working at the hospital anymore. Their scenes were adorable and really added something to the episode.

That said, I have to ask, why did they use the same actress for Sammie when there was a three-year time jump? Shouldn't she be older by now?

Okay, as diehard Kitbell Fanatics, feel free to discuss and react to all things Kitbell.

Laura: We got an "I love you." I was swooning. I knew they did, but the way Kit said it and how she assured him that she was joining him for his treatment made my heart happy.

Carissa: I'm at a loss for words. But it's so nice to have a couple like them to admire, cheering each other on and celebrating wins and losses. So good.

Meaghan: Now THAT was the Kitbell scene I have been waiting for, you guys. Though we missed the development of their romantic relationship with the time jump, this provided a lot of insight into who they are as a couple.

Leora: I loved it, and I hated it. It was beautiful, and I don't want Bell to be right, but it is really hard on the partner in those situations.

Kit is no stranger to that sort of thing due to her profession, which may prove to be an asset, but it's different when it's someone you love. Earlier this season, she was at risk of burning out, and it was him who would take care of her, bring her coffee, remind her to self-care.

If the roles reverse, I worry about what that will do to her and them. It depends on how severe it is, but … I want them to overcome; I just doubt the realism.

That said, Bell saying he changed for her, and her saying she would stick by him no matter what gave me all the feels. She can't promise he'll cut again, but she can pledge to stand by him. I think she's strong enough, but it is tricky.

Did you agree with Devon sticking his ground about Carol and the clinical trial? Did you sympathize with AJ (and Conrad)? What are your thoughts on the passionate disagreements with Devon?

Laura: I do. I felt bad that everyone kept doubting Devon's motives. I was glad Conrad finally realized when you're grieving, you'll do anything even if it's not the right thing.

Carissa: Absolutely, and AJ knows it's the right decision, too. At some point, he's going to have to realize saying goodbye to his mom is going to be a necessity. I love that they can all passionately disagree but walk away as friends. There is not enough of that on TV, let alone in this world.

Meaghan: I agree entirely with Devon. AJ was too close to the situation to see it clearly, so Conrad needed to come in as a neutral third party.

If Grey's Anatomy has taught me nothing else, it is that you don't mess with clinical trials. It doesn't end well for anyone involved. I, too, was thrilled that they were able to all get on the same page and realize that Devon had his trial and Carol's best intentions in mind when making his decision.

Leora: I agreed with Devon 100%! AJ was way out of line. I get it because it was his mom, but still. And Conrad assuming the worst of Devon? I didn't love that. Devon was totally in the right.

On a scale of 1-10, how emotional was Conrad's arc with Hannah, Nic's heart recipient? How about Gigi listening to her mother's heart?

Laura: I was about a six or a seven until Gigi listened to the heart, then I was crying.

Carissa: Honestly, while it was emotional, it was so unlikely that it would happen and that they'd all be discussing it that it did pull some of the magic out of it. It was nice closure for Conrad and Gigi, though.

Meaghan: It was an eight for me. While the team was actually working on the case, it felt like any other patient that came into the building, which it should have.

However, the first scene of Conrad listening to the heart and the last of Gigi doing the same and saying hi to Nic sent me over the edge.

I was a blubbering mess. It was nice for Conrad and Gigi -- even if she can't understand yet -- to see the physical manifestation of the gift that Nic's death provided for others.

Leora: The listening to the heart was sweet, but I thought it was really inappropriate for them to tell Conrad that the patient had Nic's heart and then for him to treat her. Those donations are private for a reason, and it gave everyone an emotional attachment to the case that they had no right t have.

Conrad handled it okay, constantly saying that it wasn't about Nic, but about the patient and the heart was just a muscle, which is the better way to approach it, but still.

He cares about all of his patients, but they wouldn't have him treat his wife, so telling him she had the heart just felt wrong, and the way everyone was treating this girl like she had Nic's spirit, and they couldn't let the heart die because it would be like Nic dying again … it just wasn't okay.

After it was over, they could have told Conrad and had he and Gigi listen to the heart. That would have been sweet.

Do you think the series is doing a great job at depicting the lingering effects of loss, paying homage to Nic, and giving fans closure?

Laura: I think they're doing better than I thought they would. I actually appreciated the donor aspect.

Carissa: Absolutely. Loss never goes away, but it shouldn't drag you down, either. You have to mourn, celebrate the love you shared, and move on all at the same time. It's a testament to humanity that so many can do that so successfully.

Meaghan: They've handled it so well. Given that we had the time jump, it wouldn't make sense for Conrad's storyline to be bogged down by grief each episode.

Instead, though, they have demonstrated that grief is an ever-changing battle. Just when you think you're through it, something pops up that brings you right back in.

What's great, though, is that with any storyline surrounding the loss of Nic, they have managed to leave us, and the characters, with a sense of optimism.

Leora: Some episodes, yes. Not this one.

What was your favorite scene? Who was your MVP? Or what other thoughts would you love to share?

Laura: My favorite scenes were Sammie running into Bell's arms and yelling, "Grandpa!" He looked so happy. I also loved Kit watching Sammie read to Gigi and protect her. We need to keep that little girl.

The MVP was definitely Bruce Greenwood. Bell has come so far, and he's now frightened of being dependent on those he loves.

Carissa: It's not any single scene but the overall feeling The Resident puts out there or listening, supporting, and challenging each other to be their best. You can never have too much of that.

Meaghan: The two scenes of Conrad and Gigi listening to Nic's heart really got me. Also, I loved Sammie taking on the little mother role and comforting Gigi after she got scared by the dragon. It was really sweet.

MVP has to go to Kit for me. Her standing her ground with Bell when he tried to push her away made my heart swell.

One nagging thought I had during this entire episode was, did I imagine things, or did all the men on the show get new hair during the break? I know we had some hair change-ups for the time jump, but it felt like they were all new again.

Not sure why but it was bugging me the entire episode that every male character's hair seemed excessively long for them, except Bell, who definitely had a fresh cut.

Leora: I think the Kit Bell and Sammie Gigi scenes were very sweet. Also, the dragon performance was really cool. And Meaghan, I agree with you. Devon's hair totally changed, and it was the one thing I didn't like about him in this episode.

Also, am I the only one who noticed how he stood in front of the mirror with the tie and his girlfriend in the background mirroring The Resident Season 1 Episode 1?

Over to you, Resident Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Sound off below with your thoughts.

The Resident airs Tuesdays on FOX.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.