The Time Traveler's Wife First Look: Rose Leslie and Theo James Find Love

Theo James is becoming a hot commodity at HBO.

The Sanditon star was recently announced to have a major role on The White Lotus Season 2, but before that, he'll be falling in love with Rose Leslie on the premium cabler's The Time Traveler's Wife adaptation.

HBO confirmed Tuesday during TCA that the show will launch in the spring.

"An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel," reads the logline.

Moffat opened up about bringing the project to screen during the TCA panel for the show.

“What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again. Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the alter," the Doctor Who showrunner said, according to Deadline.

"We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing."

"By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy,” he added.

“I do love a time travel story in general, as my career would suggest."

Moffat also opened up about the difference between the 2009 movie starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

“We can tell the whole story, the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story,” he said.

The cast is rounded out by Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

