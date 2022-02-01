Titans Season 4 Casts Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood

Titans is looking ahead to its fourth season.

The HBO Max original series has announced its new wave of villains for next season.

Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Franka Potente (Taboo) have landed series regular roles, while Lisa Ambalavanar is set to recur.

Morgan is set to play Sebastian Blood, aka Brother Blood, according to Deadline.

The character is described as an “introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature.”

The CW most recently had the character played by Kevin Alejandro on Arrow.

Potente, meanwhile, will take on the role of May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem.

The character is described as a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. [She is] a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.”

Ambalavanar will play Jinx, described as a “quick-witted criminal longer and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.”

Morgan is already well-known to CW audiences for playing one of TV's best villains.

He played Klaus Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, so this should be a fun new role for him to sink his teeth into.

Titans landed a Season 4 renewal last year from HBO Max.

It stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (aka Robin/Nightwing), Anna Diop as Kory Anders (aka Starfire), Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth (aka Raven), and Curran Walters as Jason Todd (aka Robin/Red Hood).

The cast also includes Conor Leslie as Donna Troy (aka Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin as Conner (aka Superboy), and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger (aka Dove).

A premiere date has yet to be revealed for Season 4, but the wait between seasons is not expected to be as long as the hiatus between the second and third.

Titans is a part of an impressive roster of shows on HBO Max that already includes The Flight Attendant, Peacemaker, Hacks, Made for Love, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

