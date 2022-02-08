Tom Swift: Ashleigh Murray Joins Nancy Drew Spinoff

Ashleigh Murray is making her way back to The CW.

The Riverdale and Katy Keene alum has booked a series regular role on Tom Swift, the forthcoming Nancy Drew spinoff.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that Murry would be on board as Zenzi Fullerton.

The character is described as “efficient and effervescent, but nobody’s fool.”

She is Tom's best friend and has been in his life since childhood.

She’s also “one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary.”

Tom Swift aired as a backdoor pilot earlier last year and garnered decent ratings and a good response from fans.

The series follows the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father."

"Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him."

"Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

Murray was a series regular on the first three seasons of Riverdale, but has guest starred multiple times since exiting as a series regular.

She continued to play Josie McCoy on Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, but the series was canceled after a single season.

Tom Swift has yet to land a premiere date at The CW, but it will likely not be ready to air until the summer.

The network has been zeroing in on a year-round schedule of late, with many of its popular shows airing later in the season than before.

