Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Who helped Mark fit in?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 12, he made his way back to public school and struggled to make friends.

Meanwhile, Darlene found herself at odds with someone she loved when she heard about their side hustle.

Elsewhere, Becky found herself in an interesting situation with one of her college professors.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.