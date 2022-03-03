American Crime Story: Impeachment, Pose Leave Netflix to Stream on Hulu

Two of Ryan Murphy's most popular series are leaving their current streaming homes behind.

American Crime Story and Pose will exclusively stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

The two shows are moving from Netflix, and the decision to bring them to Hulu puts all of the prolific producer's shows made for FX under the same roof.

They join American Horror Story which added episodes of its most recent season to Hulu the day after they aired on FX.

Pose has now completed its three-season run on FOX, while American Crime Story's most recent installment, Impeachment, concluded last year.

The first two seasons of Pose had been available prior to the deal, but the third -- and final -- season was not made available.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Hulu president Joe Earley.

“American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling."

"Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

All of the shows will be made available to stream on March 7.

Disney has been clawing back its shows from other streaming services of late, with Disney+ recently announcing it would expand into MA fare with onetime Netflix Marvel shows Luke Cage, Daredevil, the Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher.

The Hulu announcement for American Crime Story also means that every show currently airing on FX will be available the next day to stream on Hulu.

