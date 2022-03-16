Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Hair

During their Saturday detention, Astrid and Lilly weren't on the best of terms.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 8 saw the girls fight over a few things.

We also wonder how the show will handle the fast-approaching end of the season.

A monster kept appearing in Lilly's dreams (nightmares), which caused her to get no sleep, and the beast subsequently appeared in the school.

Astrid and Lilly usually performed in sync (at least, with monster hunting), but their differences got in the way.

One thing that got revealed: Brutus found out that The Guardian's real and in town.

This freaked him out (and he found solace in his stuffed unicorn, Carl).

For the first time in the series, Astrid and Lilly found themselves captured by the monster with all of their friends (and pseudo-acquaintances).

Luckily, they again prevented deaths, but their friendship got put to the test (and essentially failed).

They left detention on a sour note, with their friendship essentially in ruins.

Let's focus on the big thing: Brutus found out The Guardian is real.

This revelation had been a long time coming, and we are glad to see that everyone's finally on the same page (audience and characters).

Unluckily, Christine already made her next move: she kidnapped Sparrow (again).

Sparrow fell for her with The Guardian with her, and he saw the Guardian face-to-face.

Luckily, Sparrow found out about monsters during "Hair."

When he, Tate, Eggs, Candace, Lilly, and Astrid all got kidnapped by the monster, the monster hunters were forced to reveal their secret.

Another secret also got out (not voluntarily).

Tate outed Lilly and Candace to the group of classmates.

This infuriated Astrid, not because Lilly and Candace kissed, but because he outed them.

Astrid also got pissed off that Candace ended up being Lilly's crush.

Lilly kept her crush on Candace a secret because she knew how Astrid felt about Candace (Astrid calls Candace "C-Bomb").

Astrid and Lilly ended up being entirely at odds with each other.

Much to Brutus's confusion, the girls left detention separately.

Lilly still got on Astrid's case from Astrid and Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 7, when Astrid got distracted by Sparrow.

Astrid continued to defend herself, all while she admonished Lilly for not telling her the secret.

Astrid's argument got fueled by the monster's presence.

The monster came out of the nightmares of someone who kept a secret (AKA, Lilly).

The creature proved to be one of their creepiest to date.

It wrapped its victims into gross hair cocoons, which disintegrated the victims if left in long enough.

Of course, defeating the monster and releasing everyone from their cocoons resulted in plenty of monster goo.

Monster goo has been the most exciting recurring theme on the show, and we are glad they're keeping up with it.

With nothing changing or improving in the quality, we wonder how the season will wrap up.

The show consistently showed its most substantial hand, which we consider mediocre at best.

The performances, cheesy effects, and level of fun are all present, but they don't make up for the constant, tired tropes.

Everything Astrid and Lilly Save the World has shown us we've seen somewhere before, usually executed better.

At first, I was hesitant to compare the show to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Now, I can confidently say that Astrid and Lilly Save the World want what Buffy had. Desperately.

The show isn't entirely wrong, there are some delightful parts, and its cheesiness often comes off well.

But they often sacrifice substance for cheese, which only works on sandwiches.

On the one hand, "Hair" had a great monster and exciting interactions between all the leading players.

On the other hand, the episode fell deep into a very annoying trope.

The big bad is coming, but will the girls manage to reforge their friendship in time?

They're going through an emotional obstacle RIGHT before the big bad. Of course.

After being the perfect friends for so long, they're going through a friendship fight. Of course.

Their respective romances got in the way. Of course.

Why did the show have to venture into these plot points we've seen so many times in so many similar series?

I know it's set in high school, but the lack of maturity (especially this episode) gets tiring.

Hopefully, the season nicely wraps up the plot because the ratings aren't too hot for this freshman series.

The series does have its dedicated followers, but SYFY notoriously doesn't care (and that's for shows with high ratings).

We'll see! There are many ways it could go, but we hope for a wrap-up.

I think this would serve quite well to stay one season, as the plot could be resolved and have most things go back to normal.

It would provide excellent closure and also keep us sane.

So Fanatics, what did you think of "Hair?"

Are you looking forward to the final two episodes?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember to watch Astrid & Lilly Save the World online here on TV Fanatic.

