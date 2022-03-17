Bob Saget Death: Judge Seals Autopsy Records Permanently

A Florida judge has permanently blocked the release of details surrounding the death of actor Bob Saget.

The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9, hours after performing a show in Jacksonville.

There have been many questions about the actor's final hours, but his death reported to be accidental.

The star was said to have had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes.

Saget's family wanted the records sealed following the actor's death.

In court documents filed last month, Circuit Court Judge Vincent S. Chiu wrote, “The Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Understandably, the family would want to have control over what is released about Saget's passing.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” Saget's family shared in a statement revealing the news, according to E! News.

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward."

"All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared its final report on the late actor's death.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Office will comply with the order," the OCSO said in the aforementioned final report, addressing the filing for records to be sealed.

The OCSO's final report confirms that there was "no evidence of a struggle, any type of foul play, or that anyone else was in the room at any time during his stay."

Immediately following news of Bob's passing in January, his friends and co-workers took to social media to pay tribute.

“I am broken,”John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

“I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

May Bob Saget rest in peace.

