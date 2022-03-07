The Residence, Shonda Rhimes' Next Netflix Series is a White House Murder-Mystery

During her long tenure at ABC, Shonda Rhimes was a proven hitmaker, and the prolific producer has reached even greater success at Netflix.

Bridgerton amassed a huge following, leading to a multi-season renewal, as well as a series order for a spinoff.

More recently, Inventing Anna has racked up some solid numbers across the globe.

Now, The Residence has landed a straight-to-series order at the streaming service.

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner," the logline reads.

"The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

The series is based on Kate Anderson Brower's book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Shonda previously brought the White House-set Scandal to audiences, and it was filled with high-stakes drama, as well as all the soapy elements that helped her previous shows tower above the competition.

Paul William Davies, who worked on Scandal and created For the People, is on board as showrunner and exec producer.

Shondaland currently has a string of other projects in various stages of development for the service.

Rhimes re-upped her overall deal with Netflix in the summer, fresh off the success of Bridgerton.

“When Ted and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown,” said Rhimes in a statement at the time.

“Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once."

"Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse."

"The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.