Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Becky find some clarity during the madness?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 15. she accidentally outed her relationship with Professor Davis.

As Davis reevaluated his career, his actions made Becky question the relationship.

Meanwhile, Dan and Darlene checked in on Chucky,only to learn a shocking secret about his family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.