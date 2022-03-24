Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Darlene and Becky leave the home?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 16, the pair tried to find a home they could afford.

Meanwhile, Don Blanksy returned and made an offer two of the characters could not refuse.

Elsewhere, Jackie found herself apologizing to Ben following a failed attempt at fixing the Lunch Box's dire business plan.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.