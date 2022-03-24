Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Darlene and Becky leave the home?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 16, the pair tried to find a home they could afford.

Cuddle Time - The Conners Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Don Blanksy returned and made an offer two of the characters could not refuse.

Elsewhere, Jackie found herself apologizing to Ben following a failed attempt at fixing the Lunch Box's dire business plan.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

I know house prices are lower the farther you get from Chicago, but how far can you go? Eventually, it's just like Missouri, right?

Becky

Louise: Now that Darlene and Becky are moving out, I thought I'd bring some more of my stuff over and downgrade to a smaller storage unit.
Jackie: It's interesting how Louise is slowly taking over the house.
Dan: She's my wife. What exactly are you doing over here?
Jackie: I'm the wise elder. Everybody comes to me for answers.

