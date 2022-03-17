Wendy Williams Addresses Talk Show Conclusion: “I’m Going To Be Back”

Wendy Williams is speaking out.

The TV personality called into Good Morning America Thursday and opened up about her health issues, among other things.

Williams did not appear via video during the interview, but it did note that the star wanted the public to hear from her.

Williams said she was "absolutely" of "sound mind," and went on to address the reason for the public speculation about her health.

"When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me."

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," she continued.

"You know, I'm 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."

Williams also spoke about the legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo.

The star was recently prohibited from accessing money.

"They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that," she said.

"I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life."

"My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

"I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation [with] Wells Fargo. And they don't like that," Williams reiterated.

It was recently announced that The Wendy Williams Show would be coming to an end.

The series has had several guest hosts throughout the current season due to the continued absence of its titular star.

Williams wanted some time before returning, she said on GMA.

"I'm very comfortable. You know, my partners with the show — everybody's ready," she said.

"Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."

The star promised fans that she would be back on her show, "Bigger and brighter than ever."

