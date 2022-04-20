Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Likely Canceled Following Candace Cameron Bure's Move From Hallmark to GAC Family

Fans of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries on Hallmark might want to sit down for this one...

The hit movie series starring Candace Cameron Bure is not expected to produce any new installments.

Variety reported Tuesday that there are no plans for future installments for Aurora, and that Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media Network.

It is unclear at this stage if this will be permanent, but it sure sounds like it's in response to Bure's move to GAC Family this week.

It was revealed Tuesday that the former Full House star had inked a megadeal with the company run by former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott.

As part of the deal, the former Full House star will take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.

Additionally, through her Candy Rock Entertainment, she has agreed to develop and produce original content for GAC’s channels.

Bure will also create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media.

“She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming," said the former Hallmark boss.

"I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

"Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Bure has been a Hallmark mainstay, and while this new deal with GAC Family is not said to be exclusive, it sure sounds like Bure's days on Hallmark are over.

What are your thoughts on the very likely demise of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries?

Will you miss Bure on the Hallmark Christmas lineup?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.